What Exactly Does The U.S. Space Force Do?

The United States Space Force was established on Dec. 20, 2019, the first new branch of the American military since its parent service, the U.S. Air Force, was created in 1947. In fact, the Space Force is a component of the Department of the Air Force, meaning it shares resources and identity with the Air Force while still being an independent force unto itself. It's a logical pairing, since the modern Space Force used to be the Air Force's Space Command until it became important enough to split into its own entity.

Great! But you might be wondering: What does it actually do? Surely it doesn't have space marines boarding enemy spaceships, right? (Well, at least not yet, though future wars will probably be fought in space.) So ... what is it?

For the moment, it might be easiest to think of it as Satellite Force. In other words, the Space Force is in charge of military satellites, including managing the launches, deciding acquisitions of tech and new orbital devices, and receiving and analyzing the data those satellites provide. Additionally, its job is to defend assets in orbit, whether military, civilian, or allied, from enemy interference or attack.