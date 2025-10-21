Starlink's Military Twin Is Stepping On Civilian Satellite Control

Satellites that are part of the Starshield constellation, essentially a military twin to Starlink made by SpaceX but owned and run by the U.S. government's National Reconnaissance Office (NRO), have been caught sending signals that could step on communications to commercial satellites. 170 of the Starshield satellites have been detected within the 2025-2110 MHz range of the electromagnetic spectrum, reserved by the United Nations' International Telecommunication Union for sending signals the other direction: from the Earth up to orbit. The Starshield broadcasts, which violate that standard, could interfere with an organization's ability to send commands to its own satellites.

As reported by NPR, this was all discovered quite by accident by an amateur satellite tracker, Scott Tilley. His inadvertent discovery raises a lot of questions about what exactly Starshield is doing. Details of the NRO program are scant, but according to the joint intelligence-defense agency, we are living through "once-in-a-generation changes" in technology. Historically, the NRO gathers photographic and signals intelligence from space, eyes in the sky that can spy from on high. That has obvious benefits for the military, but the NRO also shares data during disaster relief efforts.

But why would it be signaling down to Earth on the exact spectrum reserved for comms going the other way? Tilley notes that Starshield kept shifting the exact frequency it used, which could indicate that the service is trying to make its signals harder for adversaries to find. I think it's also worth mentioning that the potential effect here is to disrupt command signals up to satellites... which might be a capability the NRO actively wants. In other words, this whole thing could be a feature, not a bug. Even if that's the case, though, there's a risk of accidentally disrupting a legitimate command during a critical moment, like trying to order one satellite to avoid crashing into another.