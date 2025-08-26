The Battle To Make U.S. States Use Satellites To Provide Rural Internet Access

The push to get broadband internet out to rural American towns is starting to pick up steam, but as it does, a battle is brewing over whether that internet should come from space. The original idea had more of a focus on fiber optic cables, but changing political and economic winds have started to favor satellite constellations instead. But that shift isn't simple, and it's starting to look like states might try to resist it. So in return, SpaceX is suing. Welcome to America, 2025.

This all stems from a law passed during the Biden administration, called the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which in turn funded the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) Program. Each state could get access to federal BEAD funding in order to build out internet access in underserved areas, mostly smaller towns far removed from the big cities. To do that, the state needed to identify which exact areas were underserved and then submit a proposal for how to get them fast internet.

Those proposals are only just rolling in, and yet right as they did, the federal government snatched it all away. There's a new administration in town, and it's laying down new rules, which meant all the proposals have to be redone. Among the changes are a pivot to tech neutrality and prioritizing cost over everything else. "Tech neutrality" here means that the original plan was to bias towards fiber (which provides fast, reliable service), but now states must consider all possible infrastructure. Translation: satellites. Guess who that means?