Gavin Newsom Bails On A California EV Credit And Has Choice Words For GM CEO Mary Barra

This whole fracas does bring up the question of how long EV incentive should last. While tax credits certainly had a role to play when the market was starting out, should we keep them going even as EV sales start to seriously displace those of gas vehicles and there are more companies than Tesla vying for customers? Proponents would say yes and add that incentives are more important now than ever, as EV market growth slows and automakers reassess their once-ambitious plans.

It's also not like gas cars don't benefit from their own, somewhat hidden subsidies. I've often pointed out that the federal gas tax hasn't been raised since the early 1990s, which is a very big break for Big Oil. You also have to consider how the federal EV tax credit might have distorted the market, even as it was enabling it to expand. For most of its history, it was a credit that could be claimed only if you made enough money to owe something to the IRS. This bent its advantages toward affluent buyers, many of whom lived in California.