Tesla May Merge With SpaceX: Report

Tesla is in a bit of a weird spot right now, as its car sales plummet and its CEO insists that it's a robotics and AI company now. This is, of course, somewhat redundant — Musk already has an AI company, in the form of xAI and its on-demand CSAM provider Grok. So, now, it seems Musk is looking to consolidate his empire. He's now looking to merge Tesla with... SpaceX. Or maybe SpaceX with xAI. From Bloomberg:

SpaceX is considering a potential merger with Tesla Inc., as well as an alternative combination with artificial intelligence firm xAI, according to people familiar with the matter, a sign billionaire Elon Musk is weighing how to consolidate his empire.

The firm has discussed the feasibility of a tie-up between SpaceX and Tesla, an idea that some investors are pushing, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information isn't public. Separately, they are also exploring a tie-up between SpaceX and xAI ahead of an IPO, some of the people said.

Any transaction could attract sizeable interest from infrastructure funds and Middle Eastern sovereign investors, some of the people said. A deal could also potentially require a large financing component, one of them said.

No final decisions have been made, details could change and the companies could decide to remain separate, the people said. Musk and representatives for SpaceX, xAI and Tesla didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.