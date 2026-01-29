Tesla Pumps $2 Billion Into xAI

The hot thing in Silicon Valley right now is passing cash between companies in ways that makes the stock price of both corporations soar without adding any real value to anything. Elon Musk seems to be hoping for a similar bump, as he plows Tesla cash into xAI. From Reuters:

Tesla said on Wednesday it will invest $2 billion in CEO Elon Musk's artificial-intelligence company xAI – and that production plans for its ​Cybercab robotaxi were on track for this year.

The news supported Musk's plan to pivot Tesla from an electric vehicle maker to an AI company, which is key to the company's roughly $1.5 trillion valuation, while ‌reassurance of production plans is critical for investor confidence as Tesla has repeatedly fallen short of promises made by Musk.

...

Tesla is "entering a transition phase" where it is asking investors to underwrite potential revenue from self-driving software in its cars and robotaxi business before auto sales recover, said Thomas Monteiro, senior analyst at Investing.com.

"(That) makes rollout metrics – not deliveries – the most important leading indicator from here," Monteiro said.

Musk, ‌who has made a number of inaccurate forecasts about robotaxi rollout, said he expected to have fully autonomous vehicles in a quarter to half of the United States by the ​end of this year.