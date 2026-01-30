These Are The 9 Quickest Pickup Trucks Ever Built

Have you seen the videos of folks who stuff CBR or Hayabusa motorcycle engines into golf carts? It's fantastic — taking the vehicle of choice of an old, rich guy from Boca Raton and mutating it for straight-line speed. As it just so happens, the same shenanigans have been occurring in the production truck market, with manufacturers modifying purpose-built utility platforms and stuffing them with unbridled performance. That's exactly how we arrived at this point in the modern age, where pickup trucks (plural) can hit 60 mph quicker than a BMW M3.

But why? Why create a ridiculously capable truck that costs as much as a Porsche 911, but doesn't drive nearly as well? We think it's less about the "why" and more about the "why not." It's a game of finding out just how far your team of engineers can push a platform that was never supposed to be this fast ... and then making it go even faster. Like you, we asked the only logical follow-up question to this idea: "Which ones are the fastest?" So, here's how we've compiled this list: using just one credible publication's testing data (Car and Driver), 0-60 mph times only, and excluding any third-party tuners (Hennessey, Roush, etc.), these are the quickest pickups in human history (so far).