Ram updated the TRX's exterior styling to align with the facelift the rest of the Ram 1500 lineup got two years ago, but it still looks largely the same as the prior TRX — the changes largely amount to new light designs (which have welcome animations) and new color and trim options. The black and red truck in these pictures is the Bloodshot Night Edition, which has a hand-painted two-tone exterior, splash graphics along the body, red-outlined badges, carbon-fiber interior trim with red thread weaved through it, and a glass-encased center console badge.

Ram

The old 12-inch central touchscreen has been swapped out for the latest 14.5-inch Uconnect 5 unit with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and there's now a fully digital 12.3-inch gauge cluster and the option of a 10-inch head-up display. The TRX uses Ram's upgraded Atlantis electrical architecture for faster operating speeds, which has also enabled Ram to fit Stellantis' hands-free Level 2 Active Driving Assist system. Standard features include a 19-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, massaging front seats, heated and ventilated rear seats, a suede headliner, a host of different on- and off-road drive modes, and a pair of wireless charging pads.

Stellantis says the 2027 Ram 1500 SRT TRX will reach dealers in the second half of 2026 with a starting price of $102,590, including destination. That's a $26,950 jump over the 2026 RHO, but it's only a few grand more expensive than the pre-facelift TRX was in 2024 before it was taken off sale, and you can't get a Raptor R for less than $113,525.