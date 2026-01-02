Ram Brings Back The 1500 TRX For 2027, Now With 777 HP From Its Supercharged V8 — And The SRT Brand Is Back, Too
In what should come as no surprise to anyone reading this, Stellantis has changed its mind about a product once again. Last summer the Hemi V8 returned to the Ram 1500 lineup after a hiatus that didn't even last a full year, tacking on a "symbol of protest" badge to show onlookers that you're driving the inferior engine to the brand's Hurricane inline-6. Now, after two years of being off the market, Ram is bringing back the high-performance TRX model for 2027, complete with its supercharged 6.2-liter Hellcat V8 engine.
Not only that, but the 2027 Ram 1500 TRX is also ushering in the rebirth of the SRT subbrand, which was first announced last summer. The last time a Ram pickup wore the SRT badge was the Viper V10–powered Dodge Ram SRT-10, of which only around 10,000 were built from 2004 to 2006. In the launch video for the truck, a TRX jumps over Tim Kuniskis, with a disclaimer that "No AI was used in this scene. Unless you count adrenaline and insanity." Because I'm feeling calm on this lovely Friday, I'm not gonna get into *waves hands* all of that, so let's just talk about the truck itself.
More power than before, but the rest is basically the same
When the old TRX launched in 2021 it had a healthy 702 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque, besting the V8-powered Ford F-150 Raptor R by 2 hp and 10 lb-ft, though the facelifted Raptor R got boosted to 720 hp. Ram couldn't have that, so the new SRT TRX has 777 hp and 680 lb-ft, achieved through upgraded engine management software and new hardware components. The 8-speed automatic transmission has also been upgraded, sending all that thrust through a full-time active transfer case. Ram says the 2027 TRX will hit 60 mph in only 3.5 seconds with launch control enabled, a full second quicker than the last TRX, but top speed remains 118 mph. Of course, there's a stainless-steel exhaust system with 5-inch tips that should make a lot of noise.
The 2027 TRX uses the same Bilstein Black Hawk e2 adaptive shocks that were introduced on the Ram 1500 RHO, the six-cylinder replacement for the old TRX, and it's still got a five-link coil spring setup on the solid rear axle. Its 11.8 inches of ground clearance and 13 inches of suspension travel remain the same as before. 35-inch tires are standard, and 18-inch beadlock-capable wheels are optional.
Upgraded tech
Ram updated the TRX's exterior styling to align with the facelift the rest of the Ram 1500 lineup got two years ago, but it still looks largely the same as the prior TRX — the changes largely amount to new light designs (which have welcome animations) and new color and trim options. The black and red truck in these pictures is the Bloodshot Night Edition, which has a hand-painted two-tone exterior, splash graphics along the body, red-outlined badges, carbon-fiber interior trim with red thread weaved through it, and a glass-encased center console badge.
The old 12-inch central touchscreen has been swapped out for the latest 14.5-inch Uconnect 5 unit with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and there's now a fully digital 12.3-inch gauge cluster and the option of a 10-inch head-up display. The TRX uses Ram's upgraded Atlantis electrical architecture for faster operating speeds, which has also enabled Ram to fit Stellantis' hands-free Level 2 Active Driving Assist system. Standard features include a 19-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, massaging front seats, heated and ventilated rear seats, a suede headliner, a host of different on- and off-road drive modes, and a pair of wireless charging pads.
Stellantis says the 2027 Ram 1500 SRT TRX will reach dealers in the second half of 2026 with a starting price of $102,590, including destination. That's a $26,950 jump over the 2026 RHO, but it's only a few grand more expensive than the pre-facelift TRX was in 2024 before it was taken off sale, and you can't get a Raptor R for less than $113,525.