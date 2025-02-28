In Defense Of Chevy's Forgotten Pickup Trucks

Chevy wanted in on the emerging performance pickup game in the early 1990s, so i's engineers took off-the-shelf parts and created the bad-ass Chevy 454 SS. Based on the half-ton C1500, the 454 SS sported a monochromatic exterior design based on the C1500's sport appearance package, which included a black grille, bumpers and mirrors. For the first couple model years they were all black, though red or white paint was later offered, and the sides of the bed were fitted with 454 SS decals with the SS finished in red.

The real performance was under the skin. Chevy borrowed the 7.4-liter V8 from its heavy duty models and threw it in the 454 SS. The massive V8 made 230 horsepower and 385 pound-feet of torque, which it put down to the rear wheels through a three-speed automatic transmission. Chevy said the 454 SS could hit 60 mph in under 8 seconds, and it wasn't just fast in a straight line, either. The 454 SS also received Bilstein shocks, the steering was quickened, the rear differential received higher ratios and a front stabilizer bar was added. Today the 454 SS is relatively rare, with fewer than 17,000 made over its three years of production.