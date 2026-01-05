11 Cars With Remarkably Short Production Runs

Do you remember that one restaurant in your town that serendipitously sprung out of nowhere and knocked your socks off, only to disappear a few years later? Well, we do — it was called Richie's Burger Urge (sounds appetizing, no?). Richie's was so good that it transcended our perception of how long it had been in business. Our rose-tinted memories tell us the joint had been there forever, but, in reality, it enjoyed a fairly unremarkable and short tenure at the local strip mall, where it served greasy burgers for a while before evaporating into thin air.

In a roundabout way, this is exactly our automotive topic of the day — cars that, for one reason or another, existed on showroom floors for an incredibly brief period of time. There are countless vehicles from past years that could qualify for this concept, whether they be million-dollar specials that were purposefully 1-year-only products or boring economy cars that were sales flops for a reason. We've chosen to meet somewhere in the middle.

This group of 11 cars was neither boring nor worth a million dollars when new. However, they all had production runs that you forgot were so short because of how impactful they've become over time, hence the stupid Richie's Burger Urge analogy. Indulge us, won't you?