These 9 Trucks Have Super Cool Bed Features

Few technologies in the automotive industry have been truly perfected. Sure, Porsche may have come close to the perfect sports car with the 911, economy engines from Honda and Toyota might be just about as reliable a motor can get, and, of course, physical knobs and buttons should always be the industry standard. Truck bed innovations though? That's something that we don't pay enough attention to.

A truck bed is as simple and ingenious as technology comes. For decades, however, the basic engineering behind them remained largely unchanged and stagnant. Six or eight feet, a tie-down or step-side body style here or there — that was the extent of the story. To their credit, the manufacturers haven't given up. Truck bed tech is still very much an ongoing project, and over the last 20 years, especially, we've seen major strides in this area.

Some are complex, while others are no-brainers that should have been on factory trucks from the very beginning. Regardless, these are the ones you'll want to remember — here are the trucks with the coolest beds.