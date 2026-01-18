5 Car Brands You May Be Pronouncing Wrong

The auto industry is filled with global players, so Jalopnik readers have probably gotten used to seeing us talking about brands from all over the world. Literally talking about them out loud can be a bit trickier, though, especially if the only language you speak is English. And even one of this country's own iconic auto brands — considered by some as American as baseball, hot dogs, and apple pie — isn't pronounced the way it looks: thanks to Louis Chevrolet's Swiss-French roots, his eponymous brand ends with a "lay" sound, not a "let."

The list of names to know is getting longer all the time, too. For example, the Chinese auto industry has seen pretty amazing growth in recent years, with a number of that country's brands now among the world's sales leaders, and, already, the onslaught of Chinese cars is coming in Europe. Plus, even though Chinese EVs won't cost $10,000 in the U.S., plenty of Americans are interested in vehicles built in China — and some are already driving them, since both the Buick Envision and Lincoln Nautilus are made there.

With that in mind, let's learn how to deal with five of the harder-to-pronounce car brands, including both some new names and some old ones. You'll be speaking Jalopnikese in no time!