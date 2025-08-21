Starlink Wants An Exemption From South Africa's Laws About Black Ownership

SpaceX submitted a letter to the government of South Africa asking it for an exemption from post-apartheid laws meant to help bring Black citizens out of the poverty imposed upon them by the former state. Instead, SpaceX, which wants to operate its Starlink internet service in the country, wants the regulators to implement "equity equivalent investment programs" with "uniform empowerment regulation."

The rules SpaceX is arguing against require communications companies (and many others) to have a certain percentage of ownership and control by Black South Africans, as explained by Bloomberg, which obtained the letter. The Black Economic Empowerment (BEE) system was put in place during the 1990s as apartheid collapsed in the country, and enterprises (nearly all white-owned) had to figure out how to navigate the new political and social reality. The ownership quota was the result.

It's been a fairly rocky road since, and the BEE system isn't universally popular. Just this month, the Economist published an article arguing against the system, citing an estimate that it ends up costing South Africa's GDP about 2-4%. Meanwhile, the government has given a number of industries exemptions already, including to automakers BMW, Ford, and Toyota. SpaceX is functionally asking for the entire telecoms industry — not just Starlink — to be granted the same exemptions as the automotive industry.