Chinese EVs Won't Cost $10,000 In The US: Here's Why

The promise of an affordable electric future is something many automakers have been working to achieve. Tesla has done much of the hard work with its Model 3. Unlike similarly cheap EVs which came before it, the Model 3 boasted a genuinely usable and somewhat impressive range, along with a decent set of standard features, and it did all this while still managing to sell at a reasonably accessible price. It was the first mass-produced, affordable EV that didn't make consumers compromise to own and use it.

Here's the really interesting part. Since their launches, Tesla's Model 3 and Model Y have received price drops. As Chinese EVs gained in popularity across the globe, Tesla had little choice but to cut prices to remain competitive. However, most Tesla models still sport a starting price in the region of $50,000 — still way out the realm of affordability for many of us. Meanwhile, Chinese motorists get to drive around in brand-new EVs with price tags under $10,000.

That's a reality we're miles from realizing in the U.S. In fact, one of the cheapest EVs here is the newly released Nissan Leaf, with a $29,990 starting price, itself subject to various delivery fees and charges. That's three times the price of BYD's bargain Seagull. What's the catch? Is $10,000 something we can replicate in the U.S.? Erm, no, sorry. There are a handful of reasons why not, from safety regulations to production issues and, of course, political differences between the U.S. and China.