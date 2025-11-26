Tesla's Sales Are Still Dropping All Around The World

Happy Wednesday! It's November 26, 2025, and this is The Morning Shift — your daily roundup of the top automotive headlines from around the world, in one place. This is where you'll find the most important stories that are shaping the way Americans drive and get around.

In this morning's edition, we're looking at Tesla's unending downward slide, as well as its continued investment in small-scale robotaxi services instead of, y'know, selling cars. We'll also look at next year's Audi Q3 pricing, and what Japanese auto workers want from their next union contract.