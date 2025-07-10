Rimac Takes Back 0-250-0 MPH Crown With 2,107-HP Nevera R, Sets 24 New Performance Records And Sub-8-Second Quarter-Mile Time

These records were set on between July 5 and 8 at the Automotive Testing Papenburg proving ground, and Rimac says it was part of the final validation testing before customer deliveries start. The car was in its high-speed mode for the tests, which as with its Bugatti cousins unlocks the maximum top speed. It wasn't on some sort special tire, either — just Michelin Cup 2s. The Nevera R's redesigned exterior and aerodynamic package generates 15% more downforce while also improving aerodynamic efficiency by 10%, and its quad electric motors' torque vectoring system can calculate and adjust power delivery 100 times per second, per wheel. Now, Rimac says it set 24 records because it measured acceleration times in both kph and mph, for example there's both a 0-200-kph time (124 mph) and a 0-120-mph time. For most of the below, I am going with the kph times converted, as those are more commonly referenced, but at the bottom of the story I've put the whole chart.

Alright, first up are simple acceleration times. Dewesoft's report says these were measured after 1 foot of rollout was detected with a total velocity threshold of 0.5 mph. An EV as powerful as the Nevera R hits that threshold pretty quickly. 0-60 mph takes an excruciating 1.66 seconds, 0.08 second quicker than the normal Nevera. (0-100 kph, or 0-62 mph, took 1.72 seconds.) 0-100 mph is dispatched in 2.96 seconds, a quarter-second improvement and quicker than a Porsche Taycan GTS hits 60 mph. The Nevera R needs 3.95 seconds to hit 124 mph (a 0.47-second improvement), 186 mph arrives in 7.89 seconds (a 1.33-second improvement), and reaching 200 mph takes 9.25 seconds (a 1.61-second improvement). The Nevera R reaches 249 mph in 17.35 seconds, an entire 3.96 seconds quicker than the standard car and a couple seconds before the Koenigsegg Jesko reaches that mark.

The Nevera R is also the first production car to put down a quarter-mile time under 8 seconds, doing it in 7.90 seconds. Now, the basic Nevera already would run the quarter-mile in 8.25 seconds, but still, my god. It only needs 19.71 seconds to dispatch the standing mile, too, almost a second quicker.