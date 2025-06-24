Watch The Rimac Nevera Pass Fast Cars On The Nürburgring Like They're Standing Still

The Rimac Nevera is currently the quickest car you can buy when it comes to 0-to-60 times, as well as the all-important reverse speed record. It held the EV lap record at the Nürburgring until the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra recently overthrew it. Still, it's not like the Nevera is slow, as YouTuber Misha Charoudin discovered when he hopped in one for a lap.

This is not a record-breaking lap. The car is on Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires, which are great for the street but a bit compromised on the track compared to racing slicks. The car also had to drive home afterward, so no crazy risks were taken. But that's not to say this was a slow lap, either. There isn't a lot of traffic out there, which helps the Nevera stretch its legs a bit. When the hypercar does come up on another car on track, the Nevera catches up so quickly it seems like the other drivers are parked. We're not talking Miatas, either (I got used to getting smoked like that in mine), but fast BMWs and Porsches are left in a cloud of clean energy. When the opportunity to pass comes along the acceleration is intense, like KITT engaging Super Pursuit Mode.