Watch The Rimac Nevera Pass Fast Cars On The Nürburgring Like They're Standing Still
The Rimac Nevera is currently the quickest car you can buy when it comes to 0-to-60 times, as well as the all-important reverse speed record. It held the EV lap record at the Nürburgring until the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra recently overthrew it. Still, it's not like the Nevera is slow, as YouTuber Misha Charoudin discovered when he hopped in one for a lap.
This is not a record-breaking lap. The car is on Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires, which are great for the street but a bit compromised on the track compared to racing slicks. The car also had to drive home afterward, so no crazy risks were taken. But that's not to say this was a slow lap, either. There isn't a lot of traffic out there, which helps the Nevera stretch its legs a bit. When the hypercar does come up on another car on track, the Nevera catches up so quickly it seems like the other drivers are parked. We're not talking Miatas, either (I got used to getting smoked like that in mine), but fast BMWs and Porsches are left in a cloud of clean energy. When the opportunity to pass comes along the acceleration is intense, like KITT engaging Super Pursuit Mode.
Face melting acceleration
Once the tires warm up and they clear a yellow flag area of tire wall reconstruction, we get to see what the Nevera can do, even when driven "conservatively." The dashboard display in the lower right corner is interesting to watch. How much time the car stays above 200 km/h (124 mph) is impressive, but so is the real-time torque readout to the front and rear wheels. The tire pressures increase slowly due to the heat and load being put on them. It's also fun to see the car go from 64% to 30% battery in just one 13-mile lap. That's the price of ludicrous speed.
But it is impressive. On the final straightaway, they push the Nevera up to 202 mph, which is quite a bit less than its top speed but faster than most cars can go. The cars it passes here seem to be doing 100 mph in reverse, the Nevera goes by so fast. It's a great demonstration of what a competent EV can do when tuned for maximum performance rather than saving the planet.