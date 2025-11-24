You Can Still Get A Used EV With Supercar Acceleration For Less Than A Camry

The Kia EV6 GT boasts 576 horsepower and a claimed 0-60 time of about 3.5 seconds. Cars.com lists about thirty of these for sale under $35,000. Many of these units have low miles, and some are Kia Certified with the extended warranty. However, what is wild is that some of these GT versions are actually cheaper than the aesthetically similar but slower GT-Line cars when you compare something with the same year and similar miles. Here are two 2023 Kia Certified cars with fewer than 9,000 miles.

First up is the "regular" GT-Line version -

Cars.com

Next is the high-performance GT which is retailing for about $1,000 cheaper

Cars.com



We found the EV6 GT to be an overall fantastic car, but this may not be the vehicle to get if you don't have a home charger and are often using it for extended drives. Unfortunately, the EV6 GT's Korean cousin, the Ioniq 5 N, hasn't depreciated below the $35,000 threshold yet. Those are still relatively new, but it's only a matter of time until the N joins the cheap speed club.