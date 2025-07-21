Some Chinese Automakers May Have Been Lying About Their Sales Numbers

Chinese vehicle sales have seemingly exploded across the world (save for the U.S.), but it looks like at least some of that might be smoke and mirrors. A new report from Reuters says that Chinese automakers Neta and Zeekr inflated sales numbers in recent years as a way to hit aggressive targets.

The companies would arrange to have some cars insured before they were actually sold to buyers, according to documents reviewed by the outlet. It would enable them — under Chinese industry car registration practices — to book sales early so they could hit monthly and quarterly targets. Folks, this is some shady stuff right here.

Neta carried out this scheme with at least 64,719 vehicles between January of 2023 and March of 2024. That accounts for over half of the 117,000 vehicles it supposedly sold over those 15 months, Reuters reports. It's possible the practice could have started all the way back in 2022. To obtain EV subsidies. Geely's Zeekr used a similar method to book early sales in late 2024 in the Chinese city of Xiamen through its main dealer there — a state-owned store called Xiamen C&D Automobile. These cars that are booked as sold before they get to the buyer are known as "zero-mileage used vehicles" in the Chinese auto industry. It's pretty easy to see why a scheme like this would emerge: extreme competition for sales in the world's largest auto market.

In an effort to cut down on this practice, the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) could ban cars from being resold within six months of being registered as a sale, according to Auto Review, a publication run by the China Association of Auto Manufacturers.