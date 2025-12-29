The Electric Future Will Come From China

The United States is practically done with this whole "electric car" thing, and Europe isn't far behind. That means that China basically has free reign over the market, a head start that could well guarantee the nation's companies success moving forward. Sure, American and European brands own much of the automotive market today, but will that continue on as the effects of climate change get ever harder to ignore? From Automotive News:

Cooling demand and high costs have undercut the ambitious electrification targets of western automakers, yielding much of the market to China with its hyper-efficient and subsidized supply chain churning out low-cost electric vehicles. The past 12 months highlight the global pullback from several decades of EV investments in the West. Political shifts aligned with uncertain market conditions, turning cautious strategic changes into a full-blown retreat. Ford Motor Co. is walking back its EV plans and refocusing on hybrid and gasoline vehicle manufacturing. The automaker said Dec. 15 that the change in focus will result in special charges totaling about $19.5 billion, mostly in the fourth quarter. Ford has indicated it is willing to take a short-term hit to get out of its costly longer-term EV strategy. In September, Stellantis decided to cancel a fully electric Ram pickup and instead focus on an extended-range version. General Motors said in May that it would shift the Tonawanda propulsion plant in Buffalo, N.Y., from EV drive unit manufacturing to engines for gasoline-powered vehicles.

We're at a bit of a crossroads here, as a global society. On the one road, there's a planet that remains habitable — the only planet we know to be capable of supporting life. On the other, there are profits for the immediate fiscal quarter. Unfortunately for all of us, "the continued survival of the human species" doesn't fit neatly into an MBA's spreadsheet.