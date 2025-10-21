GM Drops BrightDrop Electric Van Due To 'Market Demand'

The BrightDrop was the right idea in the wrong place at the wrong time. Based on GM's Ultium platform, Chevy says it offers up to 303 miles of city range, almost twice as far as the Ford E-Transit. That's usually enough to make a day of deliveries on one charge. A maximum charging rate of up to 160 miles in an hour means BrightDrop RV conversions can cover even more ground, making them finally make sense in the real world.

Unfortunately, it was built in the wrong place: Canada. That's not a slight against our neighbors to the north, but against misguided tariffs destroying our long-standing trade relationship with Canada. They also hurt the American automakers they're supposed to be protecting, because the Trump Administration doesn't understand how the global economy works. This is also happening at the wrong time. According to InsideEVs, Amazon was considering buying BrightDrops to expand its EV fleet. Ultium-based models like the Cadillac Escalade IQ are pretty darn good these days, poised to push GM into its previously promised electric future, just as all incentives to do so have disappeared.

It's okay, though. GM still has the Chevy Express / GMC Savana twins, which have been around since 1996 when dinosaurs roamed the Earth. They may not offer high-roof models like Ford Transit and Ram ProMaster, but they can be equipped with a 401-horsepower 6.6-liter V8, something these other vans don't offer. That should appeal to the "pave the rainforest" types who seem to be making decisions today.