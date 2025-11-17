Jeep Recalls Hybrids Again Because Sand In The Engine Is Bad
It seems that Jeep hybrids can't catch a break lately. After a recall for a spontaneous combustion risk due to battery charging issues, there's a new recall for the internal combustion engine as well. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 112,859 Wrangler 4xe and Grand Cherokee 4xe models built since mid-2023 may have sand contamination inside the engine. This can lead to excessive wear, engine knocking, catastrophic failure, and, in the worst cases, yet another risk of fire.
The sand got into these engines not from off-roading in the desert, but from the casting process used to create them. According to Cast Technologies, sand molds are made of the desired parts, similar to making a sand castle at the beach. Molten metal is poured into the molds and allowed to cool. Then the sand is broken up and removed, leaving the engine block or head behind. This is a fairly common process that many manufacturers use.
The issues with these Jeep engines stem from a period between June 2023 and March 2024, when the supplier failed to properly clean all the sand out of the engine blocks after the casting process, according to the NHTSA recall report. These engines were installed in 4xe versions of the Wrangler produced between June 7, 2023, and March 4, 2025, and in the Grand Cherokee produced between July 19, 2023, and March 3, 2025. No remedy is yet available. The NHTSA recall notice says one is "under development."
Recalls upon recalls
While Jeep has not had nearly as many recalls this year as Ford (no one has), the hits just keep on coming for its hybrid models. Last month, a routine OTA update turned out to have a significant bug that would render a Wrangler 4xe immobile, effectively turning it into a paperweight. Stellantis quickly withdrew the update, but vehicles that had already installed it had to get fixed at dealers. These were later recalled to ensure all problems from the buggy update were solved.
Then, NHTSA issued an additional recall for potential fires in Wrangler and Grand Cherokee 4xe batteries. It seems the original recall didn't cover all the bases, as fires have continued to occur in vehicles that weren't included, but have the same problem in their batteries. Once again, owners are being asked to park outside to avoid collateral damage in the event of spontaneous combustion. Now, the internal combustion side of the hybrid equation also has a recall for potential problems that can also result in fire.
I find it interesting that the version of this turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4 used in non-PHEV models is not included in this recall. It's the same GMET4 engine used across many Stellantis models, including the Jeep Wrangler and Cherokee, according to AutoEvolution. A mild hybrid eTorque motor attaches to the front of the engine in some applications. The 4xe models use this, plus a larger electric motor attached to the transmission, reports Driving. There's no difference in the gas engines themselves, which makes me wonder if non-hybrid models could suffer from the same problem.