Jeep Recalls Hybrids Again Because Sand In The Engine Is Bad

It seems that Jeep hybrids can't catch a break lately. After a recall for a spontaneous combustion risk due to battery charging issues, there's a new recall for the internal combustion engine as well. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 112,859 Wrangler 4xe and Grand Cherokee 4xe models built since mid-2023 may have sand contamination inside the engine. This can lead to excessive wear, engine knocking, catastrophic failure, and, in the worst cases, yet another risk of fire.

The sand got into these engines not from off-roading in the desert, but from the casting process used to create them. According to Cast Technologies, sand molds are made of the desired parts, similar to making a sand castle at the beach. Molten metal is poured into the molds and allowed to cool. Then the sand is broken up and removed, leaving the engine block or head behind. This is a fairly common process that many manufacturers use.

The issues with these Jeep engines stem from a period between June 2023 and March 2024, when the supplier failed to properly clean all the sand out of the engine blocks after the casting process, according to the NHTSA recall report. These engines were installed in 4xe versions of the Wrangler produced between June 7, 2023, and March 4, 2025, and in the Grand Cherokee produced between July 19, 2023, and March 3, 2025. No remedy is yet available. The NHTSA recall notice says one is "under development."