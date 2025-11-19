2026 Jeep Recon Is The Most Open-Air EV On Sale, Packing 650 HP And Up To 250 Miles Of Range

On the outside, the Recon looks identical to what we saw back in 2022. It's boxy, it's cool, it looks like a Jeep. You get an illuminated seven-slot grille, Wrangler-like square taillights protruding from the body, chunky bumpers with prominent tow hooks, and a swing-out tailgate with a standard full-size spare mounted to it. The Moab has wider fender flares, available rock rails, Jeep badges with topographical etching, and other unique styling features. True to the Jeep brand, the Recon will be available in a wide range of colors to start, including two blues, a bright red and bright orange, a military green, and a fantastic copper. Jeep's designers say they haven't found a color the Recon looks bad in, showing journalists a graphic with the Recon painted in other shades like baby blue, lime green, hot pink and fuchsia — expect new colors and special editions to be released every year.

All four of the Recon's doors can be removed in mere minutes with no tools required — for the 2026 model year, the Wrangler's doors no longer require the Torx bit, either. The Recon comes standard with a dual-pane power-opening sunroof, but you can spec it with the Sky One-Touch Power Top, which is a large roll-back soft top. If that's not enough airiness for you, both the rear window in the tailgate and the side quarter windows can be popped off, making this easily the most open-air EV on the market. Normally the side mirrors are mounted on the doors, but with the doors off there are mounting points in the jams for them to attach back on.

On a backgrounder call, I asked Jeep if it knew how removing the doors, windows and roof affects the Recon's aerodynamics and range. The company's response? Well, it doesn't know, as it hasn't tested that (and it seems like the company probably won't). The Recon might be a bit more aerodynamic than a Wrangler, with a drag coefficient of 0.404, but taking all those panels off will surely negatively affect that already middling range.