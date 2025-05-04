Stellantis Promised It Would Be All-In On EVs By Now, So What Happened?

When Stellantis finished its multi-hour EV Day presentation back in July of 2021 it felt like the company was finally turning a corner and locking the heck in for the electrified future. During that presentation then-CEO Carlos Tavares promised each of the 14 automaker brands under the Stellantis umbrella would be pivoting to an electric future, setting the stage for the entire decade. The company promised four new all-electric platforms to fit small, medium, and large consumer-grade vehicles, as well as gigantic body-on-frame commercial vehicles. Stellantis promised to spend over 30 billion Euros between the EV day announcement and the start of the 2025 calendar year, so four years removed from that announcement, what has actually been delivered? Seemingly not much. At least in the U.S. market, anyway.

First, let's look back on what all was promised. By the end of this decade Stellantis promised that 70% of its vehicles sold in Europe and 40% of its vehicles sold in the U.S. would be "low-emission vehicles," which includes battery electric, hybrid, and plug-in-hybrid vehicles. The four platforms announced would be supplemented by three electric drive modules and standardized battery packs with ranges up to 500 miles. It also said that it would introduce solid state battery tech in 2026.

We're going to go brand by brand to see where they are in regards to electrification, so let's dig in. (And all of the taglines for each brand were come up with by Stellantis, not us, to be clear.)