Stellantis Promised It Would Be All-In On EVs By Now, So What Happened?
When Stellantis finished its multi-hour EV Day presentation back in July of 2021 it felt like the company was finally turning a corner and locking the heck in for the electrified future. During that presentation then-CEO Carlos Tavares promised each of the 14 automaker brands under the Stellantis umbrella would be pivoting to an electric future, setting the stage for the entire decade. The company promised four new all-electric platforms to fit small, medium, and large consumer-grade vehicles, as well as gigantic body-on-frame commercial vehicles. Stellantis promised to spend over 30 billion Euros between the EV day announcement and the start of the 2025 calendar year, so four years removed from that announcement, what has actually been delivered? Seemingly not much. At least in the U.S. market, anyway.
First, let's look back on what all was promised. By the end of this decade Stellantis promised that 70% of its vehicles sold in Europe and 40% of its vehicles sold in the U.S. would be "low-emission vehicles," which includes battery electric, hybrid, and plug-in-hybrid vehicles. The four platforms announced would be supplemented by three electric drive modules and standardized battery packs with ranges up to 500 miles. It also said that it would introduce solid state battery tech in 2026.
We're going to go brand by brand to see where they are in regards to electrification, so let's dig in. (And all of the taglines for each brand were come up with by Stellantis, not us, to be clear.)
Jeep – Zero Emission Freedom
Jeep is probably the Stellantis brand most prepared for the electrified future in the U.S. with the launch of its first battery electric vehicle in 2024, the Wagoneer S. This comes in addition to the already popular Wrangler 4xe and Grand Cherokee 4xe plug-in hybrid models. It also sells a Compass 4xe PHEV in non-U.S. markets, and it seems a hybrid Compass will be added to the U.S. lineup when the next-gen model debuts.
Built on the STLA Large EV platform, the Mexico-assembled Wagoneer S is significantly smaller than its gas-powered Wagoneer counterpart, in fact it's actually smaller than the Grand Cherokee. With up to 600 horsepower and 300 miles of range, it has plenty of eye-catching statistics. It's too soon to say whether the Wagoneer S is a sales success for Jeep, but considering its nearly-$70,000 staring price it probably won't ever be a volume mover. I'd really like to see Jeep bring the all-electric Avenger, which it builds in Poland for the European market, to America.
With the all-electric Jeep Recon on the horizon, and further plug-in hybrid model evolution, Jeep might be in the right place.
Dodge – Tear Up the Streets... Not the Planet
Dodge, to its credit, recently launched its first all-electric Charger, and it has the performance potential to shame all prior generations of the name. So, uh, why isn't it a success? Dodge sales are down across the board, dropping nearly 50% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2025, and much of that is surely down to raising the base price of its most successful badge to $60,000. Much of the appeal of the Charger was its $31,995 starting price and dealers would often offer significant rebates. While I want to love the Charger EV, it seems like Dodge was short-sighted on this.
The only other vehicle Dodge offers with any form of electrification is the hybrid Hornet R/T, which is effectively a re-badged Alfa Romeo. This brand is going to have to do a lot of building out its electrified offerings to even meet half of the goals it set out for itself.
Ram – Built to Serve a Sustainable Planet
Ram is possibly the biggest disappointment in the whole Stellantis group, as it promised the biggest changes. Not only has Ram pushed back the delivery of its all-electric Ram 1500 REV in a bid to pull up deliveries of its confusingly-named hybrid Ram 1500 Ramcharger, but it cancelled a heavy duty electric pickup truck project to boot. Both the REV and Ramcharger were initially promised for delivery for the 2025 model year, but here we are in the middle of the second quarter and pricing hasn't even been announced. The only Ram product with a plug right now is the massively overpriced $77,995 Ram Promaster EV commercial delivery vehicle.
Chrysler – Clean Technology for a New Generation of Families
Chrysler, what are you doing? When the brand showed off its Airflow concept at CES in 2022 it came with some promise for the future. The Airflow looks production-ready and probably should have been pushed out as quickly as possible to give people a reason to visit their Chrysler dealer, but the project has been canceled. The only product on Chrysler showroom floors right now is the Pacifica minivan, which admittedly has a very good plug-in-hybrid version, but that car is nearing ten years in production and definitely feels it. If Stellantis doesn't do something exciting with Chrysler soon, it's going to have to close up shop, and that would be awful.
Fiat – It's Only Green When It's Green for All
Fiat, at least in the U.S. market, is the only Stellantis brand to have actually committed and delivered on its 100% electric vehicle promise. Of course the only vehicle Fiat sells in the U.S. market right now is the 500e, so that's an easy promise to make. For now I don't have any qualms, but I really wish Fiat would bring over the Topolino electric city car, the innovative and cheap Grande Panda, 600e crossover, and electric Doblo small van. And that's to say nothing of the electric performance variants of the 500e and 600e from Abarth. Fill out the U.S. Fiat lineup with existing Fiats, and more Fiats will sell.
Alfa Romeo – From 2024, Alfa Romeo Becomes Alfa e-Romeo
The only vehicle in the Alfa Romeo lineup in the U.S. with a plug is the optional PHEV drivetrain for the Tonale small SUV. At least in Europe the brand sells an all-electric Junior Elettrica model based on the aging PSA Common Modular Platform shared with many other Stellantis brands. Back on EV Day the brand promised that in 2024 it would have a plug for every single model in the lineup, truly becoming "Alfa e-Romeo," whatever that means. It has, with the benefit of hindsight, not achieved those goals.
Maserati – The Best in Performance Luxury, Electrified
I always want to root for Maserati, but in spite of a major international effort in Formula E and two all-electric Folgore models in its lineup — the GranTurismo coupe and convertible and Grecale small SUV — it seems to be in a state of stasis. The Folgore versions of the MC20 supercar and Quattroporte have been canned or seriously delayed, and it doesn't sound like the brand is making any further significant EV progress this decade.
Opel/Vauxhall – Green is the New Cool
Doing exactly what Stellantis promised, every single model in the Opel and Vauxhall lineup is already offered with an all-electric version, and they're selling incredibly well. While many of these models are also available from other Stellantis brands, it's encouraging to see electric versions of the brands' Frontera, Grandland, Mokka, Astra, Corsa, Zafira, and Combo small van. Opel also recently announced it would give every EV buyer a wall charger, a charging pass for public charging, roadside assistance, and an eight-year battery warranty. Incredible stuff.
Peugeot – Turning Sustainable Mobility into Quality Time
Peugeot has been pushing the boundaries of electric mobility for quite a while, with EV and hybrid versions of most of its models. Don't forget the lion brand pushed a hybrid into endurance sports car racing competition with the 908HDi FAP Hybrid way back in 2008. Many of Peugeot's EVs boast class-leading range and vehicle-to-load capability. These electrified Frenchies have been selling well in Europe for years now. Like Opel/Vauxhall, the French brands seem to also be killing it when it comes to electrification.
Lancia – The Most Elegant Way to Protect the Planet
Like Chrysler, Stellantis has short-sightedly left Lancia with just one model in its lineup. Unlike Chrysler, however, Lancia has a brand-new Ypsilon hatchback available in both BEV and PHEV, not an aging minivan with slumping sales figures. The built-in-Spain Ypsilon is uniquely styled and shares the eCMP platform with many other Stellantis electric compact hatchbacks.
Citroën – Citroën Electric: Well-Being for All!
This is perhaps my favorite of the Stellantis electrified European brands, if only for the story that company founder André Citroën was the man to illuminate the Eiffel Tower for the first time 100 years ago this July. Electricity is in their blood, with most models coming with fully electric and/or hybrid versions like Peugeot. I also think the Ami (pictured above) is the perfect electric car. This one is all-in. No notes.
DS Automobiles – The Art of Travel, Magnified
DS came out of the box swinging when it was spun off from Citroën in 2014, but has largely been left to rot on the vine since then. Then, late last year, luxury French automaker pushed the above all-electric DS N°8. The brand has a few electrified models, but hasn't committed quite as hard as its little brother Citroën has. I'd like to see further rollouts of cars with styling like the N°8. DS is a funky lux brand, and the world needs more of that.
Conclusion
Stellantis has made some great investments in its European lineup, but has left the U.S. market largely unattended. I'm hopeful that kicking Carlos Tavares out of his position at the head of the company will make things a little easier for future development, but I fear that whoever the board picks to replace him will continue on the path of walking Stellantis back to its former V8-loving ways. If Chrysler, Dodge, and Jeep don't push forward faster than ever, they'll be left behind. And not just in the U.S., but globally. Walking back EV commitments made on EV Day in 2021 would be short sighted, and would push Stellantis further into its flop era.