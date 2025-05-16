Volkswagen's New Small EVs Will Get Real Names

Volkswagen is still trying to figure itself out after all these years, and the transition to electric propulsion isn't helping with the brand's identity crisis. Since the launch of the ID 3 in Europe back in 2017 the brand has been all-in on using the ID prefix for its electric vehicles. This week, however, Martin Sander—Board of Management member in charge of sales and marketing—told German publication Auto und Wirtschaft that the brand would be reverting to conventional names for its EVs starting in 2026, reports Carscoops. The upcoming ID 2 (pictured above as the 2023 GTI variant concept) could actually see the transition of the Polo to electric, a nameplate celebrating 50 years in existence. Apparently Volkswagen found that the ID names were confusing to consumers, who were used to the typical VW nomenclature.

It doesn't take a genius to understand that VW nameplates dating back to the 1970s, like Passat, Golf, Jetta, Polo, or Lupo have brand equity and consumers don't necessarily want to learn a new naming system. By keeping the name the same you can capture returning customers who loved those cars in the past. It's basically free marketing done by your own company over the decades. Volkswagen fumbling their own recognizable names in an era of alphanumeric sludge naming was a totally unforced error, and it's about time they learned from their mistakes. In order to get regular car buyers to transition to electric vehicles, Volkswagen needs to make the buying experience as familiar as possible. Most people are resistant to change, so why give them an opportunity to go elsewhere?