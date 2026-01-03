Consumer Reports Is Warning Car Buyers To Think Long And Hard Before Shopping These Automakers

As the old saying goes, there are some people who see a glass as half full, and some who see it as half empty. So when Consumer Reports (CR) publishes an article about which brands make the best cars, the "half empty" group will likely use the data to focus on which brands make the worst. But that info can actually be important to know for pessimists and optimists alike, since it can help them cross potential rides off of their shopping lists if they want a better chance at avoiding buyer's remorse.

To come up with the ratings — which saw Alfa Romeo, Dodge, GMC, Land Rover, and Jeep bringing up the rear — CR looked at the average overall vehicle score of each brand's entries, which takes into account performance, reliability, satisfaction, and safety. In addition, at least two of a given brand's vehicles needed testing for that brand to be included here.

Consumer Reports also mentions that, in general, "For any brand, entirely new models tend to bring reliability risks." The reverse is true, as well; consider Lincoln. Ford's luxury division jumped 17 spots in the rankings "partly because its aging product line has become more reliable." If you're thinking about buying a specific vehicle, you should look at its own unique CR data. After all, it's possible even a low-ranking brand can have a high-ranking vehicle — though not a single entry from the bottom five brands was recommended by the website for 2025.