Could I Interest You In A 120,000-Mile Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio For A Mere $19,989?
The Alfa Romeo Giulia drives better than it has any right to, and the Quadrifoglio only ups the fun, adding a 505-horsepower, turbocharged V6 that's powerful enough to shoot the Giulia to 60 mph in less than four seconds. Even when it first went on sale, though, its interior and, uh, questionable reliability made it a hard sell at about $75,000. Today, if you want a new Giulia Quadrifoglio, it'll cost you $82,965 including destination. But what if I told you that you could buy a used Giulia Quadrifoglio for less than $20,000? Would that be cheap enough to buy?
You'll have to head out to Conway, Arkansas, if you want to take a look at this 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio, but it really is listed at $19,989, and according to the CarFax, it even has a clean title. It was involved in a wreck back in 2022, but that's been repaired, and based on the photos, there's no reason to think they didn't do a great job. Just kidding. The dealer only included one bad photo (shown below) that doesn't even include the whole car.
Also, the part the photo cuts off is where the damage reportedly occurred. That's not sketchy at all. Nope. Not in the slightest. I'm sure it's fine, though. Odds are, there's absolutely nothing wrong with the car, and anyone who tells you not to buy it sight unseen is just trying to get their hands on it before you do. They know the $20,000 Quadrifoglio will make them happy, and they don't want you to have it.
Maybe the high mileage is a good thing
There's also the issue of the mileage. This particular car has 119,159 miles on it, which actually isn't bad for a vehicle that's nine model years old. On the other hand, this is an Alfa Romeo, and more specifically, it's the Quadrifoglio. The regular Giulia isn't exactly known for offering Lexus levels of quality and reliability, but as long as you stick with one of the four-cylinder versions, the Giulia isn't really known for being terribly unreliable. It's the Quadrifoglio that you really have to worry about, and this is a high-mile Quadrifoglio.
Normal people might be scared off by a previously wrecked, high-mile Quadrifoglio, but on the other hand, the CarFax includes an extensive service history. Plus, the previous owners managed to get it past the 100,000-mile mark, and it's still running. I would argue that everything that could have gone wrong has probably already gone wrong, and it's all been fixed, so you're good to go. Any potential problems are all in the past now.
Just swing on by Genesis of Conway and for less than the price of a new Corolla, you can drive off in a 505-hp sport sedan that offers better handling than almost any car I've ever driven. Sure, it may feel a little risky, but what used car doesn't come with a little risk? You may not be able to buy any new cars in the U.S. for less than $20,000 anymore, but you can buy this Giulia Quadrifoglio, and I, for one, can't see any reason why you shouldn't. Don't you want to live a little? Don't you want to know true happiness?