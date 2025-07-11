Could I Interest You In A 120,000-Mile Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio For A Mere $19,989?

The Alfa Romeo Giulia drives better than it has any right to, and the Quadrifoglio only ups the fun, adding a 505-horsepower, turbocharged V6 that's powerful enough to shoot the Giulia to 60 mph in less than four seconds. Even when it first went on sale, though, its interior and, uh, questionable reliability made it a hard sell at about $75,000. Today, if you want a new Giulia Quadrifoglio, it'll cost you $82,965 including destination. But what if I told you that you could buy a used Giulia Quadrifoglio for less than $20,000? Would that be cheap enough to buy?

You'll have to head out to Conway, Arkansas, if you want to take a look at this 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio, but it really is listed at $19,989, and according to the CarFax, it even has a clean title. It was involved in a wreck back in 2022, but that's been repaired, and based on the photos, there's no reason to think they didn't do a great job. Just kidding. The dealer only included one bad photo (shown below) that doesn't even include the whole car.

Also, the part the photo cuts off is where the damage reportedly occurred. That's not sketchy at all. Nope. Not in the slightest. I'm sure it's fine, though. Odds are, there's absolutely nothing wrong with the car, and anyone who tells you not to buy it sight unseen is just trying to get their hands on it before you do. They know the $20,000 Quadrifoglio will make them happy, and they don't want you to have it.