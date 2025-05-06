Redesigned 2026 Jeep Compass Is Now A Hybrid Or EV With Up To 375 HP

Americans may love crossovers more than we should, but it isn't like other countries aren't susceptible to their allure. Even Europe, with its old, narrow streets and functional public transportation systems, loves it some boxy, high-riding wagons. So while it may be a little surprising to hear Jeep revealed the redesigned 2026 Compass over in Europe instead of the U.S., it does make some sense, especially since the new Compass will now only be offered as a hybrid, plug-in hybrid or fully electric vehicle.

Style-wise, the 2026 Compass isn't a wild departure from its predecessor or what we've seen from Jeep's other vehicles lately. It looks pretty good for a car-based Jeep, but if you were hoping for something a little more daring, you're going to be disappointed. That said, it's about six inches longer than the previous Compass and should still be a pretty capable off-roader, offering nearly eight inches of ground clearance, a 27-degree approach angle, 16-degree breakover angle and 31-degree departure angle on its most off-road-focused model. You won't be running with Wranglers in Moab in the new Compass, but if that was your goal, you probably wouldn't buy a new Compass in the first place, would you?

Inside, the biggest thing that jumps out is the huge, horizontal center screen that measures 16 inches, while the driver also gets a 10-inch display. It also looks like you get a good number of physical controls despite the size of the center screen, although that does include a rotary shift knob that a lot of people around here aren't big fans of. The rest of the cabin should be fairly spacious for the segment, even if it's more basic than some of Jeep's more luxurious offerings.