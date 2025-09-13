Yes, All 2026 Dodge Durangos Have A Hemi, But CARB States Don't Get Top Models

Dodge recently doubled down on bringing back the Hemi, dropping the base V6 and putting a V8 under the hood of every 2026 Durango. However, there is a catch. Dodge confirmed to Mopar Insiders that the R/T 392 and SRT Hellcat trims will not be available in CARB-compliant states. That means only the base Durango GT will be available in California and states that follow its more strict emission standards than the federal guidelines.

The Durango GT is nothing to sneeze at. It now gets the 5.7-liter V8 that used to come only in the R/T, making 360 horsepower and 390 pound-feet of torque, increases of 65 hp and 130 lb-ft compared to the old GT's 3.6-liter V6. Its 0-to-60-mph time is reduced from 7.4 to 6.2 seconds. With a starting price of $44,490 including destination, Stellantis says it's "the most affordable AWD V8 vehicle in the industry." But that's not enough for some people. Dodge provided Mopar Insiders with the following statement:

The HEMI-powered Durango R/T 392 and the Durango SRT HELLCAT are available in non-CARB states. We're continuing to evaluate the opportunity to provide the full V8-powered Durango lineup to all customers.

In other words, the R/T 392's 475-hp 6.4-liter V8 and the SRT Hellcat's 710-hp supercharged 6.2-liter V8, as well as the numerous upgrades besides the engine in these higher trim levels, are now unobtainium for many potential customers.