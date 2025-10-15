Next-Generation Dodge Durango Will Debut In 2029 Following Current Car's 19-Year Production Run

The third-generation Dodge Durango is quite literally the oldest passenger vehicle on sale today. It went into production all the way back in 2010 for the 2011 model year, and it hasn't really shown any signs of slowing down... until now. Stellantis just laid out its plans for a massive $15 billion investment in the U.S. (which you can read all about in The Morning Shift), and part of those plans is — at long last — a next-generation Durango. Oh, happy days.

Don't worry too much, Gen Three Durango Heads. That SUV isn't going away anytime soon. Dodge says production of the fourth-generation 'Rango isn't "anticipated to launch" until 2029. That's a hell of a long time from now, and it means when all is said and done, the current Durango will have been in production for at least 19 years. Sure, it's had a few nips and ticks along the way, but it's basically the same car it was when it launched during Barack Obama's first presidential term.

To prepare for this new truck, Stellantis is expected to dump about $130 million into its Jefferson Detroit Assembly Complex. That's the same place the current Durango and Jeep Grand Cherokee are produced, but I suppose it needs some sprucing up and retooling for this exciting new model.