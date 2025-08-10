If You're Looking To Buy A Jeep, This Is The Most Reliable Model
Jeep doesn't have the best reliability reputation. Consumer Reports says it's one of the least reliable car brands, better only than GMC, Cadillac, and last-place Rivian. However, if you're set on the brand and reliability is among your most important priorities, Consumer Reports' data show that the Jeep Cherokee is your best bet (via CarEdge). According to CR, the Cherokee has a reliability rating that places it just above the Jeep Wagoneer, Grand Wagoneer, Wrangler, Grand Cherokee, and a bunch of other models.
But that's not to say that the Cherokee has been perfect. Inconsistent oil consumption and sudden, random loss of power are reasonably common issues with the compact SUV. Nonetheless, if you're willing to give it a chance, you just might find the Cherokee to be very decent. It's got solid off-road cred, good towing prowess, and admirable ride quality. Then again, by "it," we're referring to the KL-generation Cherokee, which ceased production in March 2023.
The Cherokee nameplate won't be dormant for long, though, as Jeep announced it is about to bring back the SUV for the 2026 model year. The new model is expected to go into production at Stellantis' plant in Toluca, Mexico, and is expected to become available to buy later this year. Jeep hasn't revealed much detail on the upcoming Cherokee, but we do know it will feature a hybrid powertrain and slot between the Jeep Compass and Jeep Grand Cherokee in the brand's lineup. Its reliability, of course, is anybody's guess.
Best years for the fifth-generation KL Cherokee
If you don't mind a used model, you can find a reliable SUV among the previous-generation KL Cherokee. According to J.D. Power data, the best year for the KL Cherokee is 2020, which offers a great reliability rating of 87 out of 100. The 2021 model is also impressive, at 85/100, with the 2018 model following closely at 84/100. The 2016, 2017, and 2019 models are considered average in terms of reliability, with scores in the upper 70s, while the 2014 and 2015 Cherokee have some of the worst reliability scores among the fifth-generation models at 65 and 63, respectively. The 2022 and 2023 models are not rated for reliability.
Reports by drivers on Car Complaints agree that the 2014 and 2015 models are the most troublesome overall, with the 2014 Cherokee having the most complaints. Despite scoring slightly higher than its siblings in reliability surveys, Car Complaints names the 2019 model as the least dependable model in the KL Cherokee generation, citing its higher repair cost and tendency to develop faults at lower mileage as its Achilles heel. There are no complaints lodged against the 2022 or 2023 models, which makes a case for both being relatively trouble-free. Still, it's safe to say Jeep hopes the all-new 2026 model can banish the issues suffered since the XJ generation and return the Cherokee to its long-lost glory.