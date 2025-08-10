If You're Looking To Buy A Jeep, This Is The Most Reliable Model

Jeep doesn't have the best reliability reputation. Consumer Reports says it's one of the least reliable car brands, better only than GMC, Cadillac, and last-place Rivian. However, if you're set on the brand and reliability is among your most important priorities, Consumer Reports' data show that the Jeep Cherokee is your best bet (via CarEdge). According to CR, the Cherokee has a reliability rating that places it just above the Jeep Wagoneer, Grand Wagoneer, Wrangler, Grand Cherokee, and a bunch of other models.

But that's not to say that the Cherokee has been perfect. Inconsistent oil consumption and sudden, random loss of power are reasonably common issues with the compact SUV. Nonetheless, if you're willing to give it a chance, you just might find the Cherokee to be very decent. It's got solid off-road cred, good towing prowess, and admirable ride quality. Then again, by "it," we're referring to the KL-generation Cherokee, which ceased production in March 2023.

The Cherokee nameplate won't be dormant for long, though, as Jeep announced it is about to bring back the SUV for the 2026 model year. The new model is expected to go into production at Stellantis' plant in Toluca, Mexico, and is expected to become available to buy later this year. Jeep hasn't revealed much detail on the upcoming Cherokee, but we do know it will feature a hybrid powertrain and slot between the Jeep Compass and Jeep Grand Cherokee in the brand's lineup. Its reliability, of course, is anybody's guess.