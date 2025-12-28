Which Chevy Vehicles Are Made In The US?
Although it no longer known as the "Heartbeat of America", Chevrolet does keep pumping out new vehicles built in the United States. They're led by the Chevrolet Silverado that trailed only the Ford F-Series for sales through the first three quarters of 2025. And yes, all Silverado model lines are made in the U.S., from the light-duty 1500 to the heavy-duty 2500/3500 and the Silverado EV. (That being said, some Silverados are, in fact, made in Mexico and Canada. The best way to know where any specific vehicle is made is to check its window sticker.)
Unsurprisingly, the Bowtie brand's Suburban and Tahoe full-size SUVs — which borrow their frames from the Silverado — are made in the U.S. as well, as is Chevrolet's three-row unibody SUV, the Traverse, and the Express commercial van. That also goes for America's homegrown supercar, the Corvette.
More are also coming, as Chevy will be adding at least two other American-made vehicles into the mix for the 2027 model year. The Chevrolet Bolt — aiming to be the cheapest EV you can buy – is already in production at a GM plant in Kansas City. In addition, a new gas-powered Chevrolet Blazer is expected at Tennessee the same year. Granted, while these are all being assembled in the U.S., Chevrolets made in America are built with globally-sourced parts.
Chevrolet Silverado LD, MD, HD, and EV
The auto industry lumps together all Silverados — light duty, heavy duty, and EV — under the same heading when it comes to sales, so we'll do the same for production. Members of the light-duty Chevrolet Silverado 1500 family are manufactured at GM's Fort Wayne Assembly in Indiana, while the General's Flint Assembly in Michigan helps handle the heavy-duty Silverado HD 2500 and 3500 models. Making additional contributions to Silverado production are plants at Oshawa, Ontario in Canada, and Silao in Mexico. Things are in flux, though, and it looks like tariffs might be getting Chevy to move some Silverado production from Oshawa back to the United States.
Note that Chevrolet also makes medium-duty Silverados in partnership with Navistar (now known as International), and those are manufactured at the International facility in Springfield, Ohio. Then there's the Silverado EV; its 2025 models were built only in Michigan at the site of the former Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant that had been in operation from 1985 to 2020. But despite investing $2.2 billion to transform the facility into a high-tech home EVs, General Motors recently paused the so-called Factory Zero, indefinitely laying off workers. Michigan's Orion Assembly location was planned to produce new Silverado EVs — though, especially with Ford already cancelling the all-electric F-150 Lightning, the future of the GM's all-electric trucks is not a given.
Chevrolet Suburban, Tahoe, and Traverse
All three of Chevrolet's three-row SUVs are built in the United States, with the Tahoe and Suburban being produced together at Arlington Assembly in Texas. After all, these big body-on-frame SUVs are essentially the same except for their length; the Tahoe is 211.3 inches long vs. the Suburban at 226.3, and most of the difference is aft of the second row. There, the Tahoe offers 34.9 inches of third-row seat legroom and 25.5 cubic feet of cargo space behind the third row, while the Suburban offers 36.7 inches of legroom and 41.5 cubic feet of space.
Numbers like those put both among the SUVs with the most spacious third rows. When you look at their pricing, with the Tahoe opening at $62,095 (destination included) and the Suburban starting at $65,095, it's like getting an extra 15 inches worth of American-made SUV for $3,000.
Lansing, the capital of Michigan, is where production of the Chevrolet Traverse is headquartered. As mentioned, the Traverse is mostly distinguished from the Tahoe and Suburban by its more crossover-like unibody construction. It means a smoother ride when cruising around town, but requires sacrificing off-road chops and towing capacity. The Tahoe has a max trailer rating of 8,400 pounds while the Traverse tops out at 5,000. Furthermore, the Traverse is a bit smaller than the Tahoe, giving up 2.8 inches of third-row legroom and 2.6 cubic feet of cargo space. On the other hand, the Traverse is also priced at over $20,000 less than its larger counterparts, and it comes with significantly better fuel economy.
Chevrolet Corvette
After the first generation was built in Michigan and later models spent 1954-1980 in production in Misourri, the Chevrolet Corvette moved to Bowling Green, Kentucky in 1981 — turning the town into a bucket-list destination for Corvette owners in the process. It helps that the production facility has become a top tourist spot.
The independently-owned National Corvette Museum, located across the street, has such a close relationship with Chevrolet that has offered plant tours, with tickets only available in advance, so folks could watch the machines being put together in person. Want to get in on the action yourself? If you're a Corvette Z06 buyer, you can opt to join the dedicated crew putting together your car's hand-built V8 engine at the Performance Build Center. Considering how Chevy switched to a flat-plane crank in the Corvette, that means getting up close and personal with one of the industry's most advanced power plants. Located inside the Bowling Green facility, the Performance Build Center manufactures not only the Z06 engine, but also the power plants for the ZR1 and high-performing Cadillacs from the V-Series.
Buyers can also take part in the Museum Delivery option for new Corvettes. This includes a photo album with images of your exact car being built on the line, a museum membership with a VIP tour, the chance to see your car displayed on Corvette Avenue, and a one-on-one orientation session with a Corvette expert.
Chevrolet Colorado and Express
Two of the brand's more work-friendly machines are built at the Wentzville Assembly Center in Missouri: the Chevrolet Colorado midsize truck and the Chevrolet Express. Notably, the facility's 3.7 million square feet additionally includes a stamping facility where body panels for the vehicles are made. (Cutaway versions of the Express follow in the tire tracks of the medium-duty Silverados, with International handing them at its Springfield location.)
Production of the first-gen Colorado kicked off in 2004 at GM's former plant in Louisiana. It ran until 2012, and when the second-gen model premiered a few years later, it went over to Wentzville. Things got off to a hot start with the new model at the new plant, as the Colorado was named Motor Trend Truck of the Year in 2015 and 2016. It won the award once more when the Colorado was again redesigned for 2024.
As for the Chevrolet Express, it has an even longer history at Wentzville, stretching over three decades. The Express first went into production there in 1995, and you can be pretty sure that workers have gotten comfortable putting it together by now. The Express has mostly seen only minor updates since its debut — although it did welcome some advanced driver-assistance features in 2018 and 2019, and it upgraded to a then-new 6.6-liter V8 in 2021. Currently, the Express remains one of a few vehicles with a naturally aspirated V8 you can still buy today.
Chevrolet Bolt EV
After seeing the previous generation Chevrolet Bolt finish its run with record sales volumes, GM has decided to bring the car back for 2027 – with a refresh, not a complete redesign. Yet even if the resurrected Bolt doesn't change much, Chevrolet is changing its production location. Well, it had to, as the previous Bolt plant in Michigan stopped producing them in 2023. It was supposed to be retooled for GM's full-size all-electric trucks at one point, but it's now likely to shift to the gas versions and full-size SUVs.
The Bolt, for its part, is supposed to help shift demand for electric vehicles back into drive, as November EV sales were down 41.2% compared to the same month last year. It's probably not helping that EVs have now gotten crazy expensive in the U.S., but that's where the Bolt comes in. Chevy's small EV also has a small starting price of $28,995, which includes $1,395 in destination charges. You'll even be able to get the '27 Bolt with Super Cruise hands-free driving, a standard bundle of other driver assistance technologies, and, along with GM's Google-backed infotainment system, Apple Music — which is being added so fewer people will complain about not having Apple CarPlay.