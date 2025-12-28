Which Chevy Vehicles Are Made In The US?

Although it no longer known as the "Heartbeat of America", Chevrolet does keep pumping out new vehicles built in the United States. They're led by the Chevrolet Silverado that trailed only the Ford F-Series for sales through the first three quarters of 2025. And yes, all Silverado model lines are made in the U.S., from the light-duty 1500 to the heavy-duty 2500/3500 and the Silverado EV. (That being said, some Silverados are, in fact, made in Mexico and Canada. The best way to know where any specific vehicle is made is to check its window sticker.)

Unsurprisingly, the Bowtie brand's Suburban and Tahoe full-size SUVs — which borrow their frames from the Silverado — are made in the U.S. as well, as is Chevrolet's three-row unibody SUV, the Traverse, and the Express commercial van. That also goes for America's homegrown supercar, the Corvette.

More are also coming, as Chevy will be adding at least two other American-made vehicles into the mix for the 2027 model year. The Chevrolet Bolt — aiming to be the cheapest EV you can buy – is already in production at a GM plant in Kansas City. In addition, a new gas-powered Chevrolet Blazer is expected at Tennessee the same year. Granted, while these are all being assembled in the U.S., Chevrolets made in America are built with globally-sourced parts.