2027 Chevrolet Bolt Will Get A Refresh, Not A Complete Redesign, To Go With Its Native NACS Port

Almost as soon as Chevrolet canceled the Bolt, it started talking about bringing it back. If you believe GM CEO Mary Barra, they didn't even really want to kill the Bolt in the first place, but they had to because its battery tech was outdated. We'll reportedly only get the crossover version when the Bolt returns, but that's not so bad. According to Chevrolet, the 2027 Bolt is almost here, but as you can see in the teasers GM just released, don't expect wild changes to the old car's design.

It isn't like Chevrolet plans to bring the Bolt back from the dead as-is. It's just been refreshed. As you can see in these images, the design has evolved, but it still looks pretty familiar to anyone who's already seen the old Bolt. That said, the fact that the exterior hasn't changed very much doesn't mean the powertrain and the rest of the tech haven't been significantly upgraded to go along with the new front fascia and taillights.

Chevrolet's keeping its mouth shut on most of the details you're really interested in — range, power, price, etc. — but it did reveal that the 2027 Bolt will get a native NACS port. Hopefully, that means it will also come with significantly faster charging, since the old Bolt's maximum charging speed of 54 kW isn't exactly lightning fast. Were I a betting man, I'd put my money on 150 kW, not because that's the speed I'd choose but because that's the Equinox EV's max charging speed. Faster charging would be nice, but it would also likely drive up the price, and Chevrolet bills the Bolt as "the first long-range, mass-produced EV available to customers at a truly affordable price."