2027 Chevrolet Bolt Will Get A Refresh, Not A Complete Redesign, To Go With Its Native NACS Port
Almost as soon as Chevrolet canceled the Bolt, it started talking about bringing it back. If you believe GM CEO Mary Barra, they didn't even really want to kill the Bolt in the first place, but they had to because its battery tech was outdated. We'll reportedly only get the crossover version when the Bolt returns, but that's not so bad. According to Chevrolet, the 2027 Bolt is almost here, but as you can see in the teasers GM just released, don't expect wild changes to the old car's design.
It isn't like Chevrolet plans to bring the Bolt back from the dead as-is. It's just been refreshed. As you can see in these images, the design has evolved, but it still looks pretty familiar to anyone who's already seen the old Bolt. That said, the fact that the exterior hasn't changed very much doesn't mean the powertrain and the rest of the tech haven't been significantly upgraded to go along with the new front fascia and taillights.
Chevrolet's keeping its mouth shut on most of the details you're really interested in — range, power, price, etc. — but it did reveal that the 2027 Bolt will get a native NACS port. Hopefully, that means it will also come with significantly faster charging, since the old Bolt's maximum charging speed of 54 kW isn't exactly lightning fast. Were I a betting man, I'd put my money on 150 kW, not because that's the speed I'd choose but because that's the Equinox EV's max charging speed. Faster charging would be nice, but it would also likely drive up the price, and Chevrolet bills the Bolt as "the first long-range, mass-produced EV available to customers at a truly affordable price."
More questions than answers
What that price will be for the 2027 model, though, remains to be seen. The Chevrolet Equinox EV currently starts at $34,995, including destination, so it would make sense for Chevrolet to price the Bolt closer to $30,000. Subtract the $1,395 destination charge, and you might even see a starting MSRP below $30,000. Ultimately, though, there's no telling where Chevrolet will land on pricing before it's officially revealed.
Range is also a big question. We know the Bolt will use new battery tech, so it would make sense that the 2027 version would beat the old Bolt's 247-mile range. But will it match the Equinox EV's 319 miles? That remains to be seen. The other question, of course, is whether or not it really needs to. Shooting for a 250-mile range would allow Chevrolet to use a smaller battery, which reduces both weight and cost. It's also plenty for daily driving and the occasional road trip, since you'd be able to drive for at least three hours on the highway before you have to think about stopping to charge.
On the one hand, as a general rule, Americans want their EVs to have at least 300 miles of range, so from a sales perspective, offering an EV with anything less than that would be a risky proposition. And presumably, Chevrolet would prefer it if the 2027 Bolt became a sales success. So don't be surprised if we end up with a new Bolt that's priced a little too close to the Equinox EV, simply because Chevrolet didn't want to risk selling an EV with less than 300 miles of range.
Hopefully, we don't have to wait too long to find out more about the 2027 Bolt, but Chevrolet still has yet to say when it will reveal more info. Until then, speculate away.