EVs Have Now Gotten Crazy Expensive In The U.S. And It's The Government's Fault

From the July low, prices have jumped about as much as the maximum $7,500 credit. So you might wonder if this is a top, or if they could climb even higher. It will be interesting to see what happens over the next six months. Automakers have been backing off from their EV plans and have been scrambling to revive combustion and hybrid programs. If there are fewer new EVs for sale long-term, that could push prices higher – or cause prices to stabilize at an elevated level. On the other hand, overall demand for EVs could decline, both a result of high prices and buyers deciding they aren't interested anymore. That could drive prices down. In a very basic sense, incentives distorted the market, and we'll now find out what it truly looks like when available products have to be matched up with customers motivated by factors other than their tax liabilities. If I were going to make a prediction, I'd say that by this time next year, that $65,000 average EV price is going to be closer to the norm, and that buyers hunting for affordable transportation in the U.S. will be shopping mainly for gas-powered vehicles. And we'll have the government to thank for it.