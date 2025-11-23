Why Chevy Switched To A Flat Plane Crank In The Corvette

Already a star, the Chevrolet Corvette went supernova when the mid-engined version debuted in 2020 — but that was some six years ago, and the location of the car's engine isn't as big of a deal as it used to be. Nowadays, there's more buzz for the type of engine it uses: A 5.5-liter V8 with a flat-plane crankshaft is standard in the Corvette Z06, ZR1, and hybrid ZR1X, the latter able to run the quarter-mile in under 9 seconds as the fastest, most powerful production Corvette ever. In fact, with that twin-turbo V8 and hybrid assistance combining for 1,250 horsepower, the ZR1X can outrun plenty of aftermarket builds, too. It's the kind of extreme performance that requires a sophisticated engine, and that's where the flat-plane crank business comes into play.

The distinctive design of the engine unlocks supercar levels of excitement in part because it allows the motor to rev so high. In the naturally aspirated Z06, capable of delivering 670 hp, the redline is way up at 8,600 rpm; the ZR1 makes its peak four-figure horsepower number at 7,000 rpm. Flat-plane engines are also generally lighter and more compact than typical cross-plane V8s and better at exhaust-gas scavenging. And flat-plane crank V8 engines sound so distinctive it's hard to mistake them for anything else.

Of course, all that's just for starters. Let's get into the nuts and bolts of engines with flat-plane crankshafts to see how they do what they do.