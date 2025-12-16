GM Is Bringing Apple Music To Its Cars So Fewer People Will Complain About Not Having CarPlay

Whiners are going to have to move the goalposts once again, because General Motors just cut a deal with Apple that'll immediately bring Apple Music to certain 2025-and-newer Chevy and Cadillac vehicles with an over-the-air update. Eventually, GMC and Buick will also get the same capability.

It's a move in the right direction after GM decided to ditch Apple CarPlay and Android Auto in its electric vehicles. Now, it plans to drop the software from future vehicles across the lineup, and it has even taken steps to stop third parties from coming up with ways to run the system in these cars. While GM's infotainment system is very good, it's hard to argue that having Apple Music built right into the system doesn't make it better overall.

Owners of the 2025 and 2025 Cadillac CT5, 2025 Escalade IQ and 2026 Vistiq (equipped with Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos) will see the system first on Caddy's end. 2025 and 2026 Blazer EV, Equinox EV and Silverado EV owners will also get it around the same time, as well as 2026 Corvette, Suburban and Tahoe owners. From there, availability should spread to the rest of GM's lineup.