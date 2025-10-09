Resurrected 2027 Chevrolet Bolt Is The Cheapest EV You Can Buy At $29,990, But It May Not Be Worth It
Folks, you all wanted it, and Chevy delivered: After discontinuing it in 2023, the Bolt is back for the 2027 model year. What we've got is an electric vehicle that is chock-full of features, has over 250 miles of range and still comes in with a starting price under $30,000. When it officially goes on sale in the first quarter of 2026, it's going to be the cheapest EV money can buy, but you're going to have to act fast. Chevy says this is a "limited run model," though it's not clear just how limited it really is (or why exactly it's limited in the first place, though I do have my suspicions).
While the 2027 Bolt might look quite (perhaps too) similar to the previous Bolt EUV, it's what's under the skin that really matters, or so I'm told. There's an updated battery that can charge a hell of a lot faster than before using the native NACS port, an all-new interior with updated technology, and hands-free Super Cruise is available. This is the cheap, mass-market EV folks have been clamoring for.
When the 2027 Bolt first goes on sale, it'll start at $29,990 (including $1,395 destination) for the launch model. Later in the model year, a more affordable LT trim will become available at $28,995, undercutting the $31,485 Nissan Leaf.
Power Bolt
The new Bolt's upgraded batteries, motors and software more closely align it with GM's newer EVs that are underpinned by the company's Ultium platform. The Bolt will make use of a single motor mounted on the front axle that pumps out a heart-stopping 210 horsepower and 169 pound-feet of torque, designed in-house and taken from the Equinox EV. Of course, you don't buy a Bolt for speed. You buy it for efficiency. Chevy says the new Bolt can travel up to 255 miles on a single charge, which is right between the old EV (257 miles) and EUV (247 miles).
It's the first Chevy vehicle to make use of Tesla's NACS charging port as standard fitment. The 2027 Bolt can DC fast charge at up to 150 kW, which isn't stellar by modern standards, but it is 2.5 times faster than the old car, and since the LFP battery is so small (just 65 kWh), it can now DC fast charge from 10% to 80% in 26 minutes. Not bad, but still a far cry from other EVs.
The 2027 Bolt also comes with vehicle-to-home bidirectional charging. That means you'll be able to keep your house's lights on if you've got it fitted with a GM Energy Home System, which will cost nearly as much as the car.
Superficial changes
As I said, the 2027 Bolt is hard to distinguish from the outside, but its interior has undergone a rather thorough redesign. Screen enjoyers will like the fact that there are a couple of nice-sized displays for your gauge cluster (11 inches) and infotainment screen (11.3 inches), and button-heads will love the fact that there are still a slew of hard buttons for your HVAC controls, plus a volume knob. Like GM's other new EVs, there's no Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, instead sticking with GM's native infotainment system that has Google Built-In and all sorts of available apps.
Below those hard buttons, you'll find USB-C ports, a wireless charging tray for your phone and a huge cubby space, thanks to the room that was freed up by the now-column-mounted shifter. Above all of that is an available panoramic sunroof, something you don't get on the over-$41,000 Tesla Model Y Standard. Other available niceties include a heated steering wheel, heated and ventilated front seats.
There are a few exterior styling changes to mention, like tweaked headlights and taillights, new bumpers and a new design for the 17-inch wheels, but that's pretty much it. I suppose there's a new-to-the-Bolt RS trim, which gives the car new badging, black wheels and roof rails, but if that's got you excited, I think you should call someone. In total, there will be seven exterior colors to choose from, including Atomic Yellow on the RS.
What's this for?
I'll be honest with you all: I'm a bit confused about the 2027 Bolt. I get that it's the cheapest EV you can buy, but for just a little bit more money, you can have the truly new Nissan Leaf. That car has a lot more range and isn't just a reheated version of a car that first entered production in 2016. Value-wise, I'm just not sure if the Bolt is there.
The fact that it's a "limited run" model makes me think the "new" Bolt is a stop-gap while GM works to come up with a true replacement for this car, because as it sits, I'm not sure if this car is it. It shouldn't be. This is not what a best-effort vehicle looks like. Sure, it undercuts everyone else on price, but it also undercuts them on features and performance. I know GM can build great EVs, and the new Bolt is a great EV... if you pretend we're in 2019.