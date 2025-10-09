Resurrected 2027 Chevrolet Bolt Is The Cheapest EV You Can Buy At $29,990, But It May Not Be Worth It

Folks, you all wanted it, and Chevy delivered: After discontinuing it in 2023, the Bolt is back for the 2027 model year. What we've got is an electric vehicle that is chock-full of features, has over 250 miles of range and still comes in with a starting price under $30,000. When it officially goes on sale in the first quarter of 2026, it's going to be the cheapest EV money can buy, but you're going to have to act fast. Chevy says this is a "limited run model," though it's not clear just how limited it really is (or why exactly it's limited in the first place, though I do have my suspicions).

While the 2027 Bolt might look quite (perhaps too) similar to the previous Bolt EUV, it's what's under the skin that really matters, or so I'm told. There's an updated battery that can charge a hell of a lot faster than before using the native NACS port, an all-new interior with updated technology, and hands-free Super Cruise is available. This is the cheap, mass-market EV folks have been clamoring for.

When the 2027 Bolt first goes on sale, it'll start at $29,990 (including $1,395 destination) for the launch model. Later in the model year, a more affordable LT trim will become available at $28,995, undercutting the $31,485 Nissan Leaf.