GM Pauses Factory Zero, Indefinitely Laying Off Workers

Factory Zero is the plant where General Motors is building its future; EVs and the Ultium platform on which they ride. In a totally good sign for that future, GM is idling that plant and laying off the workers who build cars there. From the Detroit Free Press:

General Motors has shut down Factory Zero until Nov. 24 as the Detroit automaker eases back on electric vehicle production. After a temporary return to work, about 1,200 workers will be placed on indefinite layoff, the company confirmed Oct. 29. The Detroit-Hamtramck plant already had 280 employees on layoff after a series of production cuts this year. GM shut down first- and second-shift production temporarily beginning Sept. 2 and extended and adjusted those layoffs throughout the fall. That layoff had been extended to the end of the year, but now, all shifts will be laid off until Nov. 24, which impacts 3,200 workers. After Nov. 24, about 3,200 people will return through Jan. 5 to operate both shifts and will be eligible for holiday pay. And after Jan. 5, about 1,200 workers are expected to remain on indefinite layoff.

GM's use of "layoff" here really sounds more akin to a furlough, where workers could return later if demand changes. To the workers who aren't putting food on the table, though, the difference is largely academic — either way, they're not getting paid. To the rest of us, who will be inhaling Silverado exhaust rather than clean EV-filled air, it's not great either.