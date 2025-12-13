The Pros & Cons Of Liquid Cooled & Air Cooled Motorcycle Engines

Cooling fins are an iconic feature of motorcycle design. These blades made their mark early, with their parallel lines encircling the cylinders of classic bikes from day one. Whether on the striking V-shaped engines of American cruisers, the upright twins of vintage British bikes, the outstretched arms of a BMW boxer, or the transverse wings of a flying Moto-Guzzi, cooling fins have seared themselves into our collective consciousness. You can trick out your bike with fancy decals, but nothing says "motorcycle" like a cool set of fins.

Sometimes lazily referred to as "water-cooled", liquid-cooled motorcycles have a radiator, usually at the front of the frame. An air-cooled motorcycle doesn't, and it needs none of the pumps and plumbing of a liquid-cooled bike. But its rough-hewn simplicity is increasingly being outpaced by the reliability, economy, and power of liquid-cooled alternatives. The Japanese Big Four – Honda, Kawasaki, Suzuki, and Yamaha — led the charge, particularly in the 1980s, when they found they could more easily keep engine temperatures steady with thermostat-controlled liquid cooling.

Coolant is pumped around the cylinder jackets, cooled in the radiator, and recirculated. So those cooling fins are no longer needed — although some manufacturers simulate their hallmark look by putting decorative stripes on their modern, liquid-cooled engine blocks and heads. Yes, we're looking at you, Triumph Bonneville. Styling considerations aside, what are the pros and cons of liquid versus air cooling? And does it boil down to a choice between running cool or looking cool?