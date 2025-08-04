Suzuki's Iconic Gixxer Celebrates 40 Years Of Speed With Surprise Return

Mark Twain is said to have personally told a newspaper investigating rumors of the American satirists demise "the reports of my death are greatly exaggerated." Until recently Suzuki's original superbike was believed to have been undone by stringent Euro 5+ emissions regulations, just sadly sticking around unchanged until its ultimate global demise. Not so! The GSX-R1000 and GSX-R1000R will finally get the updates they need to not only return to the European market, but compete with the best liter bikes in the business again. While the basic chassis will remain much the same, the bike has a new look, the engine has had a complete revamp, and there's some trick suspension and electronics work underneath. While the motorcycle industry keeps pushing superbike prices toward the stratosphere, the Gixxer remains one of the cheapest ways to put 200 horsepower between your legs. The GSX-R line has been around for forty years, sold over 1.2 million units since 1985, and it's not going anywhere.

Suzuki

In order to meet those Euro 5+ standards, the 998cc engine had to be completely re-jigged with higher compression 13.8:1 pistons, a completely redesigned crankshaft and cylinder head, a new fueling system with eight injectors, and a new 4-2-1 exhaust system with a longer and slimmer muffler. All of this unfortunately means a slight reduction in power, making 192.4 horsepower and 81.1 pound-feet of torque (down from 199 and 86.7 respectively). The new bike is also 3 pounds heavier than the one it replaces, now 448 pounds in ready-to-ride condition. In spite of this 3.3% drop in power that you probably won't notice, and weight gain that you definitely won't notice, the bike is still incredibly quick and will probably produce faster lap times.