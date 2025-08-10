This Espresso Machine Made From A BMW Engine Saves A Ride To The Coffee Shop
The stereotype of a bunch of hooligans riding fast motorcycles to the coffee shop to slowly enjoy an espresso is nothing new. It inspired the café racer class of motorcycles we know today. While the BMW R 18 is not a café racer, the big German cruiser has now inspired a coffee tie-in of its own: an espresso machine made from its engine.
BMW Motorrad and ECM have teamed up to bring us the Big Coffee Boxer, named for BMW's famous boxer motorcycle engines. It's made from an actual R 18 engine, not some plastic replica. Rather than a crankshaft and pistons, the engine block contains components from ECM's line of high-end espresso machines. A pair of pressure gauges replaces the air intakes. Rather than horsepower, espresso and steam for frothing milk come out the back of the engine. This machine was practically made to become the centerpiece of a motorcycle-themed coffee shop. Or, buy your own, set it up at home, and save yourself the trip, though that does defeat the purpose of riding a motorcycle.
Premium brew from premium vroom
This premium coffee maker comes at a premium price of $9,185. That's almost as much as a new Suzuki V-Strom 650. You could buy a pair of new Honda Groms for less. But you wouldn't get 1802ccs of German craftsmanship turned into something it was never meant to be. You do get a lot for your money. The Big Coffee Boxer weighs 140 pounds, which is just a bit more than the average Mr. Coffee. Then again, the average Mr. Coffee isn't made from a motorcycle engine.
The only way this could be better is if you could get espresso from an engine that was still fully operational and installed in an R 18. If the VW Beetle could include a coffee maker, then why not a BMW bruiser? It's not like a Carroll Shelby coffee maker helmet. Helmets should stay on your head where they belong.
ECM will only be making 80 Big Coffee Boxers. If you want one, you'd better hop on your café racer and zoom to a dealer. Just make sure a friend with a car meets you there to help you carry it home.