This Espresso Machine Made From A BMW Engine Saves A Ride To The Coffee Shop

This premium coffee maker comes at a premium price of $9,185. That's almost as much as a new Suzuki V-Strom 650. You could buy a pair of new Honda Groms for less. But you wouldn't get 1802ccs of German craftsmanship turned into something it was never meant to be. You do get a lot for your money. The Big Coffee Boxer weighs 140 pounds, which is just a bit more than the average Mr. Coffee. Then again, the average Mr. Coffee isn't made from a motorcycle engine.

The only way this could be better is if you could get espresso from an engine that was still fully operational and installed in an R 18. If the VW Beetle could include a coffee maker, then why not a BMW bruiser? It's not like a Carroll Shelby coffee maker helmet. Helmets should stay on your head where they belong.

ECM will only be making 80 Big Coffee Boxers. If you want one, you'd better hop on your café racer and zoom to a dealer. Just make sure a friend with a car meets you there to help you carry it home.