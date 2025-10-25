Honda's Latest GB350 Special Edition Looks Even More Vintage

The CB350C inherits its engineering from the GB350, which gives the bike some true classic cred. Rather than using any kind of modern frame design, with the engine acting as an integral structural element (called a "stressed member"), the Honda 350s use a traditional double-cradle setup — two loops of metal form an opening for the engine to sit in, rather than simply having the frame bolt to the motor at the top and back. A stressed member will often be the better performer on a twisty canyon road, but modern frames are the reason vintage-modern bikes like the Yamaha XSR series never quite achieve that perfect retro look. The engine nestled in the GB350's frame is even air-cooled, so there's no need to hide a radiator.

Of course, enthusiasts who know the Indian motorcycle market will immediately note that an air-cooled 350cc double-cradle bike with fenders that continue down the sides of the tire sounds mighty familiar. It's the same recipe as the Royal Enfield Bullet 350, a bike that's been a mainstay of the Enfield lineup and of Indian roads for decades. Honda would like a piece of Enfield's vintage-styled pie, it seems, and the CB350C seems a perfect way to do it. Now, if only we could get the GB350 here in the States.