2026 BMW R 12 G/S Pairs Real Off-Road Capability With Vintage ADV Looks

The R 12 G/S starts at $17,090 after $695 in destination fees, though like any BMW you're unlikely to find one on a lot for the base price. BMW's U.S. configurator for the bike is currently bugged, but it does show the Premium Package as coming in at $1,735 — don't expect to see an R 12 G/S on a dealer lot without that, or for less than $18,825 with options. That positions the bike above its natural vintage-looks-and-modern-ADV-capability competitor, the Triumph Scrambler 1200 XE, which can regularly be found around the $16,000 mark. The BMW also outdoes the Triumph on power, claiming a 20-horsepower bump over the Scrambler, but it'll be very interesting to see these two bikes go head to head.

The R 12 G/S adds some long-awaited dirt capability to the old R nineT Urban G/S's retro looks, which promise to make for an absolute blast of a bike. It lands in an interesting middle ground between the F 900 GS and the R 1300 GS in terms of function, but the form is wholly its own — unless you're cross-shopping with a Concours-quality R 80 G/S PD. We'll have to see what it's like when it launches, but the R 12 G/S could well be one of BMW's coolest new bikes.