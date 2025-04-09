Nothing Completely Changes A Motorcycle Faster Than A Sick Set Of Decals

Once I figured out that the bike needed some color, I talked to my painter and asked if he could do a quick three-piece paint job for me while he was in the middle of my 996 Turbo color-change project. Ever the Porsche fanatic, I settled on Porsche GTS Red for my LiveWire's bodywork, while keeping the front fender gloss black for a bit of contrast, and I didn't want to draw that much attention to the fender anyway. That extra pop of color really makes this bike look a whole lot better, in my eyes. Without any logos, though, how was anyone supposed to know I was cranking an authentic electric hog?

I eventually found a simplified bar and shield graphic that I liked on Etsy in an appropriate four-inch by five-inch size. If you have a vinyl cutter at home, you could plot this out and do it yourself for way less, but I don't, so I paid about $35 for two of them shipped to me. I'll take that trade-off. I spent way more than that on the paint anyway.

Bradley Brownell

There's a lot to be said for doing some quick aesthetic-only modifications. Not only does the updated look make me excited to get out and ride these bikes, but I'm happier to show them off, too. If the bike is already killer to ride and you have fun with it, why not make it your own with some simple and relatively easy modifications? If you're getting bored with your bike, don't sell it to get something new, the economy is way too turbulent for that. Instead, spend a few bucks on a new array of decals or a carbon fiber accent kit or something. It'll get you jazzed about your bike again, and it's a whole lot cheaper than whatever you'd spend at the dealer for a new ride. Just keep it classy and time-period appropriate, and you'll never go wrong.

Plus new decals on a bike add at least 15 horsepower, don't you know?