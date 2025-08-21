2026 Subaru Outback Is Over $6,000 More Expensive Than The Old Model, Now Starting At $36,445
Car enthusiasts let out a collective "boo" when Subaru announced that the seventh generation of its trendsetting Outback would inch further toward the SUV side of the crossover spectrum, but I've seen it in person and I'm happy to report it still looks like a lifted station wagon. Unfortunately, I do have bad news regarding the 2026 Outback's base price: it's $6,155 more than the 2025 Outback's base price was, though it's a still relatively reasonable $36,445 to start (including $1,450 destination).
The jump in price is primarily due to the fact that Subaru axed the 2025 Outback's base trim level, much like it did with the 2026 Impreza, so the entry level Outback trim is now the Premium. Comparing apples to apples, the price of a 2026 Outback Premium is still $3,855 higher than the price of a 2025 Outback Premium. That's somewhat more palatable, especially when you consider that it's been completely redesigned and comes standard with features that used to be extra-cost options. The Outback Wilderness jumps about $5,000 in price to $46,445, while the top trim Outback Touring XT has increased by around $4,000 to now start at $49,445.
At least the higher starting prices bring more standard features
We covered the details about the redesigned 2026 Outback and Outback Wilderness when they debuted in the spring, and mercifully the biggest gripe about modern Subies has been addressed. The old model's giant, outdated, slow, glitchy, all-consuming touchscreen infotainment system has been replaced with a new 12.1-inch Subaru Multimedia system that has wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There's also a new 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, too.
Other newly standard equipment includes a power tailgate, heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate controls, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a 10-way power driver's seat, and the latest version of Subaru's EyeSight Driver Assist Technology. That EyeSight suite now includes standard automatic emergency steering, emergency stop assist, front and side alert assist, lane-keep assist, front cross-traffic braking, blind-spot warning, rear cross-traffic warning, and reverse automatic braking.
The standard naturally aspirated 2.5-liter flat-4 makes two fewer horsepower than last year at 180 hp, but two more torques at 178 lb-ft, while the optional turbocharged 2.4-liter flat-4 on XT and Wilderness models keeps the same power outputs as last year at 260 horsepower and 277 lb-ft of torque. A CVT with paddles to shift through eight simulated gears remains the only transmission available, and of course all-wheel drive is standard.
Subaru says the redesigned Outback will go on sale later this year, but the extra adventurous folks will have to wait until early 2026 to buy the new Outback Wilderness.