2026 Subaru Outback Is Over $6,000 More Expensive Than The Old Model, Now Starting At $36,445

Car enthusiasts let out a collective "boo" when Subaru announced that the seventh generation of its trendsetting Outback would inch further toward the SUV side of the crossover spectrum, but I've seen it in person and I'm happy to report it still looks like a lifted station wagon. Unfortunately, I do have bad news regarding the 2026 Outback's base price: it's $6,155 more than the 2025 Outback's base price was, though it's a still relatively reasonable $36,445 to start (including $1,450 destination).

The jump in price is primarily due to the fact that Subaru axed the 2025 Outback's base trim level, much like it did with the 2026 Impreza, so the entry level Outback trim is now the Premium. Comparing apples to apples, the price of a 2026 Outback Premium is still $3,855 higher than the price of a 2025 Outback Premium. That's somewhat more palatable, especially when you consider that it's been completely redesigned and comes standard with features that used to be extra-cost options. The Outback Wilderness jumps about $5,000 in price to $46,445, while the top trim Outback Touring XT has increased by around $4,000 to now start at $49,445.