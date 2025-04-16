2026 Subaru Outback Gives The People Even More Of What They Want, Ugliness Included

Redesigned for the 2026 and revealed today at the New York International Auto Show, the new seventh-generation Subaru Outback is ugly. It's weird, it's strange, it's odd. I know you've seen that lead image and are preparing your comments already. You're probably thinking "it's just a big ugly SUV now, what the hell!" Subaru knows this. Subaru doesn't care. Its customers don't care either. At a preview for the new Outback a few weeks before this reveal, the Outback's product planner told me Subaru buyers couldn't really care less about styling — they're more concerned with at least a dozen other things, from off-road capability to efficiency to practicality to the company's stance on social issues. In fact, Subaru buyers kinda like when their cars are distinctive and ugly. Around 50% of Subaru owners also have dogs, so maybe the cars just remind them of their mutts.

I know it's not just the styling you don't like — it's how the new Outback has seemingly grown in a major way and transformed into even more of an SUV, shirking its wagon roots. That's not exactly accurate, though. The new Outback is really only bigger than the old one in terms of height, and I think its overall shape is still quite wagon-y. Plus, that same product planner said that Outback buyers don't really care about retaining the wagon character, either. This new Outback is designed to give those loyal customers what they want, and in many ways, the 2026 Outback seems like one of Subaru's best offerings in a long time.