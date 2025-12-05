Toyota's GR GT Supercar Debuts For Production With Twin-Turbo Hybrid V8, Absurd Proportions And Race-Driven Engineering

The roadgoing GR GT and racing GR GT3 look closer to each other than maybe anything else on the grid (save for the Porsche 911, I guess), and the styling is totally performance-driven. Toyota says aerodynamics engineers with experience in FIA WEC assisted in creating an aerodynamic model that then informed the car's packaging, with aero efficiency and cooling performance being the most important aspects. Only after those targets were hit did the exterior designers start sketching with mass production in mind.

While it's not exactly pretty, I think the GR GT looks awesome, and there are clear ties to past models like the Lexus LFA and Toyota 2000GT, as well as modern Toyotas in detailing like the headlight and nose shapes. Its hood seems impossibly long and low, the latter thanks to the powertrain packaging — the peak of the hood is just above the top of the front tires. The dash-to-axle ratio is also absurd, with the front fenders having dramatic vertical vents. While the body looks slab-sided at first, there's a lot of nice detail to the surfacing, and the greenhouse has a classic sports car shape. At the rear, there's a shapely taillight bar just below a ducktail spoiler, large air vents and four big exhaust tips placed in the diffuser.

Toyota

It's not just proportions and styling that make the GR GT look so dramatic, but its actual measurements. This thing is 189.8 inches long, more than a foot longer than the old LFA and a few inches longer than a current Mercedes-AMG GT. Its 107.3-inch wheelbase is about five inches longer than the LFA's and slightly longer than the AMG's. Overall height is just 47 inches, only about an inch taller than a Lamborghini Revuelto, and at 78.7 inches wide it's nearly as thick, too.