New Lexus LFA Will Be An Electric Version Of Toyota's GR GT Supercar

As with the GR GT, the automaker says the Lexus LFA will have a low center of gravity, low overall weight, high rigidity, a high level of aerodynamic performance, and most importantly a sense of car-driver unity and engaging dynamics. Now, Lexus is saying literally nothing about the LFA's powertrain or specs, just that it will answer chairman Akio Toyoda's request to "completely redefine the sound of an electric sports car." I wouldn't be surprised if the LFA has all-wheel drive to further distinguish itself from the rear-drive GR GT; a two-motor setup seems most likely, but it would be really awesome with three or four. The GR GT has a 45/55 front/rear weight balance, but putting a battery in will probably even that out.

Lexus didn't change the Sport Concept's styling at all for this reveal, and I doubt much will change for the production version, at least on the outside. Compared to the GR GT (in the middle in the below picture), the LFA (on the left) has softer surfacing, a sleeker shape and greenhouse, better-integrated intakes and vents, and more complex lights. It's a few inches shorter in length than the GR but slightly wider, while its height is identical and the low hood height seems the same as well. The interior is a lot more concept-y and minimal, with a yoke-style wheel. I'd expect the production LFA's cabin to be much closer to the GR GT's.

We don't yet know when the LFA will go on sale, but it will surely be after the GR GT and GR GT3 launch in 2027. As for the price? Well, it'll probably be a lot. The GR GT itself should start at well into the six-figure range, and while in Japan and other markets it'll be sold through its own channels, in the U.S. it will be offered through select Lexus dealerships. That means that we'll have two new supercars on sale alongside each other, hopefully with December to Remember red bows on the hood.

Oh, and regarding the use of the LFA name, Lexus says "not bound to vehicles powered by internal combustion engines, "LFA" is a model name that symbolizes a vehicle model that embodies the technologies that engineers of its time should preserve and pass on to the next generation. From the past to the future―the Lexus LFA Concept is a testament to Lexus' taking on the challenge of continuing to preserve and pass on to the next generation the value of sports cars and must-retain car-making knowledge while striving to evolve such know-how." So take that, haters.