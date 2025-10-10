New Toyota GR Supercar Might Debut Next Week, So The Lexus LFR Shouldn't Be Far Off

We've been getting teased for Toyota's upcoming supercar for years now, having first revealed the GR GT3 race car concept all the way back in January 2022, and the company has been testing it on tracks and bringing the show car to events ever since. While the race car will take the place of the Supra in the GT3 series (and the Lexus RC F), the roadgoing GR coupe will serve as a replacement for the Lexus LFA. To that end, Lexus will likely get its own version of the GR, maybe called LFR, which was previewed earlier this year by the Lexus Sport concept.

Toyota brought both race car and road car GR prototypes to the Goodwood Festival of Speed earlier this year, where we got to hear the front-mounted V8 engine roar, and now it seems the company is finally almost ready to reveal the new supercar. The brand's Japanese PR Twitter account posted photos of a new billboard that has been erected at Fuji Speedway, showing the front ends of a Toyota 2000GT, an LFA, and the new GR model without any camouflage. Sure, we can only see the headlight and a bit of the front bumper, but we might not have to wait much longer to see the rest. In a linked post on Toyota's website, chairman Akio Toyoda says the full story will be revealed on Monday, October 13.