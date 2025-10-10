New Toyota GR Supercar Might Debut Next Week, So The Lexus LFR Shouldn't Be Far Off
We've been getting teased for Toyota's upcoming supercar for years now, having first revealed the GR GT3 race car concept all the way back in January 2022, and the company has been testing it on tracks and bringing the show car to events ever since. While the race car will take the place of the Supra in the GT3 series (and the Lexus RC F), the roadgoing GR coupe will serve as a replacement for the Lexus LFA. To that end, Lexus will likely get its own version of the GR, maybe called LFR, which was previewed earlier this year by the Lexus Sport concept.
Toyota brought both race car and road car GR prototypes to the Goodwood Festival of Speed earlier this year, where we got to hear the front-mounted V8 engine roar, and now it seems the company is finally almost ready to reveal the new supercar. The brand's Japanese PR Twitter account posted photos of a new billboard that has been erected at Fuji Speedway, showing the front ends of a Toyota 2000GT, an LFA, and the new GR model without any camouflage. Sure, we can only see the headlight and a bit of the front bumper, but we might not have to wait much longer to see the rest. In a linked post on Toyota's website, chairman Akio Toyoda says the full story will be revealed on Monday, October 13.
It's gonna look great
#新プロジェクト始動https://t.co/zpmIwYPYFu https://t.co/9u4qu7Zivl pic.twitter.com/UfrB8XVUAb— トヨタ自動車株式会社 (@TOYOTA_PR) October 9, 2025
The race car concept and subsequent camouflaged prototypes have already given us a pretty good look at the GR's styling, so nothing we can see is that surprising. There's a slim headlight above an angular air intake, with a large trapezoidal grille in the center of the bumper. A GR badge is in the corner of the grille, and there's a parking sensor in a slim bar connecting the headlights. The Lexus version could get its own unique styling, but there's a chance its changes will amount to minor things like lights and bumper details. From the Goodwood cars we know it will have awesome proportions, cool aerodynamic elements and very large exhaust tips, and it seems like multiple aero packages will be available.
Rumors have been pointing to the supercar using a twin-turbocharged V8 engine with a hybrid setup, something confirmed by both safety stickers and visible hybrid components on recent prototypes. It sounds freaking incredible too, though not quite as spectacular as the V10-powered LFA. Hopefully we'll get all the details early next week.