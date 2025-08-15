The Lexus Sport Concept Shows What The LFR Might Look Like
The Lexus LFR is coming, a V8-powered successor to the beloved LFA. We know it's a coupe, we know it has a V8, but we don't yet know what the car will look like — it's always been shrouded in camouflage, hidden away from our prying eyes. Today, though, Lexus deigned to give us a bit of a sneak peak in the form of the Lexus Sport Concept.
The Lexus "Lexus Sport Concept" concept, quite possibly the least creative automotive name since the Renault Le Car, debuted today at the Quail. Lexus is careful not to say that this is what the LFR will look like — in the company's words, this concept merely "signals the way forward for Lexus design" — but it shares enough features with the camouflaged concept to make the links clear. The hood vents, the grille shape, the intakes behind the windows, the vent behind the front wheel — all signs point to LFR.
LSC ==> LFR
The Lexus Sport Concept isn't quite identical to what we've seen of the camouflaged LFR — the concept is more smoothly contoured, which could well be sitting beneath the camo, but the side skirts seem very aerodynamically different — but these concepts never are. What does seem particularly production-bound, though, are the split headlights. They've shown up here and on the company's electric coupe concept, both times split vertically with Lexus's trademark check-mark DRL. No matter what the final LFR looks like, I'd expect it to have those lights.
The Lexus "Lexus Sport Concept" concept is a truly great-looking car, and if the LFR looks even close to it upon release then we're all in for a treat. We may not have many details, but it sounds like we're in for this concept with a V8 under its long hood — I can't name a more exciting formula for an upcoming car than that.