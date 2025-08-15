The Lexus Sport Concept Shows What The LFR Might Look Like

The Lexus LFR is coming, a V8-powered successor to the beloved LFA. We know it's a coupe, we know it has a V8, but we don't yet know what the car will look like — it's always been shrouded in camouflage, hidden away from our prying eyes. Today, though, Lexus deigned to give us a bit of a sneak peak in the form of the Lexus Sport Concept.

The Lexus "Lexus Sport Concept" concept, quite possibly the least creative automotive name since the Renault Le Car, debuted today at the Quail. Lexus is careful not to say that this is what the LFR will look like — in the company's words, this concept merely "signals the way forward for Lexus design" — but it shares enough features with the camouflaged concept to make the links clear. The hood vents, the grille shape, the intakes behind the windows, the vent behind the front wheel — all signs point to LFR.